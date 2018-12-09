Janesville Parker High recently hired a pair of strong candidates to coach its athletic programs on the ball diamonds this spring.
Kerry Michaels, the Vikings’ new baseball coach, has roughly four decades of experience coaching the sport—from Little League to the college ranks—in the Rock County area.
Bob Getka, the Vikings’ new softball coach, moves up from an assistant coaching role in the program. He has 25 years of coaching experience and is a familiar face to Vikings players and students as a teacher in the district for the past 15 years.
No doubt Michaels and Getka are qualified to lead the Parker programs this year and beyond.
So why did it take so long for them to be hired?
I reached out to Parker Athletic Director Clayton Kreger, Principal Chris Laue and Janesville School District Superintendent Steve Pophal in hopes of finding out.
“Our first hire this year was to fill the head boys soccer vacancy,” Kreger said in an email. “After that, we worked to hire two assistant soccer coaching positions for the fall. My next priority was to support our brand new wrestling and brand new basketball coach for the winter. We have hired three new wrestling assistants along with developing a basketball coaching staff with three new basketball coaches.
“Supporting our new fall and winter head coaches and helping them develop their coaching staff was our first priority.”
It’s fair to say there were more coaching openings at Parker than in other years. And, yes, it’s becoming harder to keep coaches long-term and to fill some openings. And Kreger was taking over athletic director duties from John Zimmerman after Zimmerman spent one year in the position. So, times were surely busy.
But the hiring processes have been haphazard and have not fallen in line with previous statements made by the district.
For instance, the job opening for the Parker girls head track and field coach was posted on the Wisconsin Education Career Access Network—the state’s database of open teaching positions—on June 7. That position has yet to be filled.
The baseball and softball head-coaching positions were not posted until Sept. 19, with a closing date of Sept. 25.
In 2015, Parker replaced head girls basketball coach Tom Klawitter with current head coach Jennah Hartwig—another worthy candidate. Klawitter, who was retiring from his teaching position, could not have reapplied for the post until 75 days after his retirement. Instead, Parker moved quickly in the hiring process.
In the months that followed, district officials told me they posted the position as soon as possible, “because we still had teaching positions open, and someone might be interested in teaching and coaching. The other reason to post were the numerous contacts by players’ parents inquiring as to why we had not posted the position and hired a coach. There were parent concerns that players may be getting behind with their basketball skills as a result of having volunteers assist with the student-athletes.”
By that logic, in posting the baseball and softball job openings in September rather than June, Parker might have missed out on potential worthy teacher/coach candidates from within or outside the district.
“There was no ill intent or unwillingness to post these spots, we took them on as we were able to do so given the time we have and the tasks we have to accomplish,” Laue said in an email.
I also asked officials whether baseball and softball players had volunteers in place to coordinate open gyms despite not having a head coach. During the school-year offseason, coaches are not allowed to do any sort of instruction or coaching of players, but they can schedule and supervise open gyms, where players can work among themselves.
Kreger said, “Our student athletes have the opportunity to participate in our open gym and Speed, Strength and Athletic Development program four times a week either in the morning or the night.”
There’s little doubt, however, that having a head coach in place before the final week of November would have led to more organization of baseball- or softball-specific open gyms.
When asked in recent months about Parker’s athletic struggles, Pophal pointed to demographics and Parker’s enrollment disadvantage compared to Janesville Craig and other Big Eight Conference schools.
I do not dispute those claims.
But in waiting months to hire worthy baseball and softball coaches that were no doubt ready to take on such roles when this school year first began, Parker only put itself at a further disadvantage.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse