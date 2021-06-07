JANESVILLE
Aiden Schenk has settled in nicely in his role as the ace of Janesville Craig’s pitching staff.
The sophomore left-hander put together his second straight dominating performance Monday.
Schenk struck out nine and allowed only one hit in leading Craig to a 10-0 win over Madison East in a Big Eight Conference game at Riverside Park. The game was halted in the sixth inning due to the 10-run rule.
Craig (11-8, 9-7) broke the game open with six runs in the bottom of the fourth, but a two-run first inning was all the support Schenk needed.
”Being able to locate the first-pitch fastball and get ahead right away has been big,” Schenk said. “If you’re going to be pitching multiple innings, it’s important to get ahead and save the pitches.
”And it’s a comfort thing for me when we get ahead right away. That allows me to work on my own and not worry as much about giving up runs.”
Craig got two runs in the first on Pat Schork’s RBI single and a sacrifice fly from Josh Udelhofen.
The Cougars broke it open in the fourth thanks to four East errors and RBI singles from Joe Stried, Jake Schaffner and Jack Adams.
Craig won its second straight game and has now scored 24 runs in its last two games.
The Cougars host Madison La Follette today and conclude the regular season Wednesday at East.
Craig coach Vic Herbst said is team is peaking at the right time.
”Going into the last week of the regular season, I thing we’re definitely headed in the right direction,” Herbst said. “Our pitching has been as good as it has been all season, our defense has been solid and we’re swinging the bats a little bit better.
”We did a lot of the little things today that you need to do to be successful. We ran the bases well, we took advantage of their mistakes and got a couple of timely hits.”
CRAIG 10, EAST 0 (6)
Madison East 000 000—0 2 5
Janesville Craig 200 602—10 8 0
Frost-Ohlen, Brusoe (5); Schenk, Coulter (6)
Leading hitters—Schaffner (C) 2x4, Schorck (C) 2x3. 2B—Bock (C)
SO—Frost-Ohlen 1, Schenk 9, Coulter 1. BB—Frost-Ohlen 2, Schenk 1, Coulter 1