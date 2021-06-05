Janesville Craig’s baseball team snapped a three-game losing streak Friday by rolling past Madison La Follette.
The Cougars, behind four hits each from Jake Schaffner and Jack Adams, cruised to a 14-6 win.
Craig (10-8, 8-7) scored two or more runs in four of the seven innings.
”Without a doubt, that’s the best we’ve swung the bats all season,” craig coach Vic Herbst said. “And it was up and down the order, too.
”We also ran the bases well, finishing with a bunch of stolen bases, including a double steal of second and home twice. It was just a great overall day for us offensively.”
Patrick Schork and Josh Udelhofen drove in three runs each for Craig.
Schaffner and Adams were a combined 8-for-10 at the plate with seven runs scored and seven stolen bases.
Schork pitched four innings of solid relief, allowing no runs and striking out seven.
Craig hosts Madison East this afternoon at Riverside Park. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.
CRAIG 14, LA FOLLETTE 6Janesville Craig 430 321 1—14 16 2
Madison La Follette 410 100 0—6 7 2
Schmitz, McLevige (3), Schork (4); Menge, Kowalewsky (3), Thornsen (7)
Leading hitters—Schaffner (C) 4x5, Adams (C) 4x5, Udelhofen (C) 2x4, Zukowski (L) 2x4. 2B—Schaffner (C), Coyel (E)
SO—Schmitz 1, McLevige 1, Schork 7, Menge 3, Kowalewsky 2, Thornsen 1. BB—Schmitz 2, McLevige 1, Schork 1, Menge 1, Kowalewsky 2, Thornsen 1