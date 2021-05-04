Jack Ryan continues to impress on the mound for Janesville Craig’s baseball team.
The junior right-hander struck out nine and pitched six-plus innings to lead Craig to a 6-2 win over Madison West in Big Eight Conference play Tuesday.
Craig (3-1, 2-1) led 3-0 before scoring three runs in the top of the sixth to pull away.
Ryan did not walk a batter and scattered five hits.
“Jack was dynamite on the hill,” Craig coach Vic Herbst said. “He was in complete control and threw everything for strikes.
“And defensively, it was probably our best effort of the season. We played a clean game all around.”
Patrick Schork put Craig on the board with an RBI single in the second, and Aiden Schenk stretched the lead to 6-0 with a two-run double in the sixth.
Craig hosts West today at the Youth Sports Complex.
CRAIG 6, WEST 2Janesville Craig 020 103 0—6 9 0
Madison West 000 000 2—2 6 2
Ryan, Schenk (7) and Udelhofen; Sanchez, Brown (5), Mahoney (7) and Karl.
Leading hitters—Schork (C) 2x3, I. Stried (C) 2x4. 2B—Schork (C), Adams (C), Baccus (W), Sanchez (W)
SO—Ryan 9, Sanchez 4, Brown 1, Mahoney 2. BB—Sanchez 4, Brown 1