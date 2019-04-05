01STOCK_PARKER_VIKING

A 10-run second inning propelled the Verona Area baseball team to its second win over Janesville Parker this week.

Jacob Kisting pitched five shutout innings, and the Wildcats beat the visiting Vikings 11-0 in a Big Eight Conference game Friday.

Kisting struck out six and gave up two hits. Parker (1-3, 0-2 Big Eight) has lost three straight games—including a 6-1 loss to Verona on Tuesday.

Verona (2-0 Big Eight) improved to 3-0.

The Wildcats roughed up Parker starter Casey Stone for 11 runs—six earned—in 1 2/3 innings.

Sam O’Leary and Cody Rhyner combined to keep Verona scoreless the rest of the way.

“Cody and Sam did a nice job coming in and getting the ship righted, we just couldn’t score any runs to get the team back in the game,” Parker coach Kerry Michaels said.

The Vikings host River Valley for a nonconference doubleheader Saturday at Riverside Park.

VERONA 11, PARKER 0 (5)

Parker (ab-r-h)—Madson, 2-0-0-0; Meyer, 1-0-0-0; Emerson, 2-0-0-0; Stone, 1-0-1-0; O’Leary, 1-0-0-0; Mair, 2-0-0-0; Simons, 2-0-1-0; Heerey, 2-0-0-0; Klukas, 1-0-0-0; King, 1-0-0-0; Rhyner, 1-0-0-0. Totals: 16-0-2-0.

Verona (ab-r-h)—Brazeau, 3-1-1; Rae, 2-2-1; Taylor, 2-0-0; West, 2-1-1; Klawiter, 3-1-2; Jones, 2-1-1; Kisting, 2-1-1; Ducharme, 1-2-1; McWilliams, 2-2-1. Totals: 19-11-9.

Parker 000 00—0 2 3

Verona 1(10)0 0x—11 9 0

E—Parker 3, Verona 0. LOB—Parker 3, Verona 5. 2B—Stone, Klawiter.

Parker IP H R ER BB SO

Stone (L) 1 2/3 8 11 6 5 0

O’Leary 1 1/3 1 0 0 0 0

Rhyner 1 1 0 0 0 0

Parker IP H R ER BB SO

Kisting (W) 5 2 0 0 1 6

