JANESVILLE

Janesville Parker's baseball team has been fairly fundamentally sound while exceeding some expectations this season.

Saturday's first inning was a blip on that radar.

A couple errors led to five unearned runs, and Sun Prairie cruised to a 10-0 victory in five innings at Riverside Park.

"Everything they hit seemed to find a hole," Parker coach Kerry Michaels siad. "And if we do the right things on a couple plays there in the first, they get one run. ... It was just fundamental stuff that we talked about before the game."

Four of Sun Prairie's first five batters in the game reached base--two on soft singles and two on Vikings errors.

Parker should have been out of the inning by the time Matt DePrey and Drew Urban put together back-to-back doubles that drove in three of the Cardinals' six first-inning runs.

The Vikings had a chance to quickly cut into their deficit when Peyton Meyer led off the bottom of the first with a single and Dalton Madsen followed with an infield base hit. They moved up a base on a fielder's choice but were both stranded.

Parker had just one baserunner--Madsen on a double in the third--the rest of the day.

"We had been playing real good baseball," said Michaels, who saw his team give up four total runs in a doubleheader split with Middleton on Thursday. "So that's why this is disappointing to take a little step back.

"But we'll be all right. The score was ugly, but the game wasn't really that ugly outside that first inning."

Sun Prairie made it 8-0 in the third on a pair of sacrifice flies. The Cardinals tacked on two more in the fourth thanks to five more hits, and the game ended early due the mercy rule.

Parker (8-9, 5-7 Big Eight) hosts Madison West at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

SUN PRAIRIE 10, PARKER 0 (5)

Sun Prairie (ab-r-h-rbi)--Sheppard, 2b, 4-2-2-1; Radlund, lf, 3-1-0-0; Williams, lf, 1-0-0-0; Bartel, rf, 3-0-1-1; Caron, dh, 3-2-3-1; Wendler, p, 0-0-0-0; Knorr, p-3b, 0-0-0-0; Moreno, ss, 3-2-2-0; Halbleib, 1b, 3-0-1-0; DePrey, c, 1-1-1-3; O'Brien, c, 1-0-1-0; Urban, 3b, 2-1-1-2; Fluno, p, 0-0-0-0; Powley, cf, 2-1-1-0. Totals: 25-10-13-8.

Parker (ab-r-h-rbi)--Meyer, cf, 2-0-1-0; D. Madsen, c, 2-0-2-0; Stone, 2b, 2-0-0-0; Schneider, ss, 2-0-0-0; Peterson, lf, 2-0-0-0; Emerson, p, 1-0-0-0; Klukas, p, 1-0-0-0; Mair, 1b, 2-0-0-0; K. Madsen, rf, 1-0-0-0; O'Leary, ph, 1-0-0-0; Rhyner, 3b, 2-0-0-0. Totals: 18-0-3-0.

Sun Prairie;602;20--10

Janesville Parker;000;00--0

E--Parker 2. LOB--Sun Prairie 4, Parker 3. 2B--DePrey, Urban D. Madsen. SF--DePrey, Urban. SB--Sheppard, Radlund, Moreno, Powley.

Sun Prairie;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO

Wendler (W);3;3;0;0;0;2

Knorr;1;0;0;0;0;1

Fluno;1;0;0;0;0;3

Parker;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO

Emerson (L);3;7;8;3;0;1

Klukas;2;6;2;2;1;0