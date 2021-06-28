A senior and three sophomores lead the all-Big Eight city selections for baseball and softball.

Janesville Craig sophomores Jake Schaffner and Aiden Schenk were named to the all-Big Eight first team in baseball, while Craig sophomore Presley Stanley and Janesville Parker senior Alli Rosga made the all-Big Eight first team in softball.

Schaffner set the table all season as the lead-off batter for a Craig team that lost in a Division 1 sectional title game to top-ranked Sun Prairie. The left-handed hitting shortstop batted .377 with an on-base percentage of .517. He had a team-high 24 stolen bases and scored 28 runs.

"I think the one stat that really stands out for Jake is that he struck out only four times all season," Craig coach Vic Herbst said. "That's impressive."

Schenk batted .343 with a slugging percentage of .522, and on the mound, the left-hander picked up five wins with an ERA of 1.77.

"With both being sophomores this season and knowing their work ethic, it is going to be exciting to see their development and progress on the diamond over the next two years," Herbst said.

Craig senior catcher Josh Udelhofen was named to the second team.

Sun Prairie's Josh Caron was the Big Eight's player of the year.

Rosga was a big reason the Vikings finished tied for fourth in the Big Eight. The second baseman had 32 hits in 24 games and finished with a .416 batting average. She had a team-high nine extra-base hits and 27 runs scored, while also successfully stealing 22 bases in 23 attempts.

"Had we not lost a year to COVID and softball records would have been kept, I am sure that Alli would have finished in the top 10 all-time in many offensive and defensive categories here at Parker," coach Bob Getka said. "And she had a fantastic season for us this year."

Stanley was a workhorse for the Cougars. The right-hander pitched, played first base and led the team in hitting with a .507 average. She also topped the team in runs (28), hits (35), doubles (10), home runs (3) and RBI (32). She had seven wins on the season and committed only one error.

"Presley really buckled down and did whatever we asked of her this season," Craig coach Kristin Worm said. "She hadn't pitched since sixth grade, but stepped up for us this season when we needed her.

"And her power numbers batting were off the chart. It seemed like she hit the ball hard every time up."

Parker senior catcher Alexys Luek and sophomore pitcher/catcher Hannah Bolly were named to the second team, along with Craig sophomore infielder Josie Rammer.

Middleton catcher Olivia Hebert was named player of the year.

In girls soccer, Craig senior Claudia Fieiras was named to the all-Big Eight second team as a defender.

All-Big Eight baseball

First Team

Pitchers--Jacob Kisting, sr., Verona; Brady Stevens, sr., Sun Prairie; Aidan Williams, sr., Middleton

Catcher--Josh Caron, sr., Sun Prairie

Outfielders--Cuyler Zukowski, jr., La Follette; Taylor Schmitt, jr., Memorial; Durlin Radlund, sr., Sun Prairie; Jake Raisbeck, sr., Beloit

Infielders--Carson Shepard, sr., Sun Prairie; Davis Hamilton, jr., Sun Prairie; Kyle Yu, jr., Memorial; Jake Schaffner, soph., Craig

DH--Liam Moreno, sr., Sun Prairie

Utility--Aaron Jungers, jr., Memorial

At-large--Aiden Schenk, soph., Craig; Easton Zempel, jr., Middleton

Second Team

Pitchers--Nick West, jr., Verona; Zak Jessup, jr., Memorial

Catcher--Josh Udelhofen, sr., Craig

Outfielders--NJ Elias, jr., Verona; Carter Anderson, sr., East; Matthew Zimmerman, jr., Middleton

Infielders--Jacob Carney, sr., Memorial; Isaac Selp, jr., East; David Matuszak, jr., La Follette; Carter Wambach, sr., Sun Prairie

DH--Kaden Kowalewsky, soph., La Follette

Player of the year--Josh Caron, Sun Prairie

Coach of the year--Tim Richardson, Memorial

Honorable mention

Craig--Jack Adams, soph.; Patrick Schork, jr.; Parker--Sam O'Leary, sr.

FINAL STANDINGS

Sun Prairie, 17-1; Madison Memorial, 14-4; Verona, 13-5; Middleton, 12-6; Janesville Craig, 11-7; Madison La Follette, 7-10; Janesville Parker, 5-12; Madison East, 5-13; Madison West, 5-13; Beloit Memorial, 0-18

All-Big Eight softball

First Team

Pitchers--Tayler Baker, fr., Sun Prairie; Andrea Jaskowiak, soph., Memorial

Catchers--Olivia Hebert, sr., Middleton; Chloe Knoernschild, jr., Sun Prairie

Infielders--Hilary Blomberg, soph., Verona; Ellie Rademacher, sr., Sun Prairie; Presley Stanley, soph., Craig; Sydney Toman, sr., Verona; Alli Rosga, sr., Parker

Outfielders--Isabel Royle, soph., Sun Prairie; Celia Hioms, sr., Middleton; Natalie Bittner, sr., Beloit

Utility--Brynn Swanson, sr., Beloit; Eden Welling, sr., La Follette

Second Team

Pitchers--Alyssa Bostley, sr., Verona; Ellie Buza, sr., Middleton

Catchers--Ellie Osting, sr., Verona; Alexys Luek, sr., Parker

Infielders--Grace Radlund, sr., Sun Prairie; KatiePederson, sr., Verona; Merit Williams, jr., Memorial; Josie Rammer, soph., Craig

Outfielders--Jana Lawrence, jr., Verona; Ava Ehrlinger, jr., East; Carly Gross, soph., Verona

Utility--Kiana Patterson, sr., Sun Prairie; Hannah Bolly, soph., Parker

Player of the year--Olivia Hebert, Middleton

Coach of the year--Todd Anderson, Verona

Honorable mention

Craig--Abby Humphrey, sr.; Sophia Vitaioli, sr.; Parker--Lydia Quade, sr.; Grace Williams, sr., Alyssa Ayers, jr.; Gentry Reed, fr.

FINAL STANDINGS

Verona, 16-2; Sun Prairie, 16-2; Middleton, 1-4; Madison Memorial, 10-8; Janesville Parker, 10-8; Janesville Craig, 10-8; Beloit Memorial, 8-10; Madison East, 4-14; Madison La Follette, 1-17; Madison West, 1-17

All-Big Eight soccer

First Team

Forwards--Abbey Stanton, fr., West; Marley Miaducky, soph., Middleton; Maddie Strey, sr., Sun Prairie

Midfielders--Victoria Bunz, sr., Middleton; Giada Bambi, sr., West; Emily Wadzinsky, sr., Memorial; Lily Rimrodt, soph., Sun Prairie; Natalie Lineberger, sr., Verona

Defenders--Lauren Simonett, jr., Verona; Marin Duffy, soph., Sun Prairie; Tasha Igic, jr., West; Maddy Sturm, sr., Memorial

Goalkeeper--Mackenzie Jones, sr., La Follette

Second Team

Forwards--Izzy Plesac, fr., Verona; Suzy Hinds Cruz, fr., West; Ciara Fesemyer, sr., East

Midfielders--Nadia Wedge, sr., East; Kate Aman-Lavicky, soph., West; Ellianna Triling, soph., Sun Prairie; Maya Griffin, soph., East

Defenders--Marin Cohan, sr., East; Claudia Fieiras, sr., Craig; Ella D'Orazio, sr., Middleton; Kirsten Poppen, sr., Verona

Goalkeeper--Isabella Toberman, sr., Parker, Olivia Defever, soph., Memorial

Player of the year--Mackenzie Jones, La Follette

Honorable Mention

Craig--Liz Pierson, soph.; Lily Campbell, fr; Alexa Schram, sr.; Abby Trapp, sr.; Parker--Emma Dyer, jr.

FINAL STANDINGS

Sun Prairie, 8-1; Verona, 7-1-1; Madison West, 7-1-1; Middleton, 6-2; Madison Memorial, 5-4; Madison East, 3-5-1; Janesville Craig, 3-5-1; Madison La Follette, 2-7; Beloit Memorial, 1-7; Janesville Parker, 0-9

