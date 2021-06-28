A senior and three sophomores lead the all-Big Eight city selections for baseball and softball.
Janesville Craig sophomores Jake Schaffner and Aiden Schenk were named to the all-Big Eight first team in baseball, while Craig sophomore Presley Stanley and Janesville Parker senior Alli Rosga made the all-Big Eight first team in softball.
Schaffner set the table all season as the lead-off batter for a Craig team that lost in a Division 1 sectional title game to top-ranked Sun Prairie. The left-handed hitting shortstop batted .377 with an on-base percentage of .517. He had a team-high 24 stolen bases and scored 28 runs.
"I think the one stat that really stands out for Jake is that he struck out only four times all season," Craig coach Vic Herbst said. "That's impressive."
Schenk batted .343 with a slugging percentage of .522, and on the mound, the left-hander picked up five wins with an ERA of 1.77.
"With both being sophomores this season and knowing their work ethic, it is going to be exciting to see their development and progress on the diamond over the next two years," Herbst said.
Craig senior catcher Josh Udelhofen was named to the second team.
Sun Prairie's Josh Caron was the Big Eight's player of the year.
Rosga was a big reason the Vikings finished tied for fourth in the Big Eight. The second baseman had 32 hits in 24 games and finished with a .416 batting average. She had a team-high nine extra-base hits and 27 runs scored, while also successfully stealing 22 bases in 23 attempts.
"Had we not lost a year to COVID and softball records would have been kept, I am sure that Alli would have finished in the top 10 all-time in many offensive and defensive categories here at Parker," coach Bob Getka said. "And she had a fantastic season for us this year."
Stanley was a workhorse for the Cougars. The right-hander pitched, played first base and led the team in hitting with a .507 average. She also topped the team in runs (28), hits (35), doubles (10), home runs (3) and RBI (32). She had seven wins on the season and committed only one error.
"Presley really buckled down and did whatever we asked of her this season," Craig coach Kristin Worm said. "She hadn't pitched since sixth grade, but stepped up for us this season when we needed her.
"And her power numbers batting were off the chart. It seemed like she hit the ball hard every time up."
Parker senior catcher Alexys Luek and sophomore pitcher/catcher Hannah Bolly were named to the second team, along with Craig sophomore infielder Josie Rammer.
Middleton catcher Olivia Hebert was named player of the year.
In girls soccer, Craig senior Claudia Fieiras was named to the all-Big Eight second team as a defender.
All-Big Eight baseball
First Team
Pitchers--Jacob Kisting, sr., Verona; Brady Stevens, sr., Sun Prairie; Aidan Williams, sr., Middleton
Catcher--Josh Caron, sr., Sun Prairie
Outfielders--Cuyler Zukowski, jr., La Follette; Taylor Schmitt, jr., Memorial; Durlin Radlund, sr., Sun Prairie; Jake Raisbeck, sr., Beloit
Infielders--Carson Shepard, sr., Sun Prairie; Davis Hamilton, jr., Sun Prairie; Kyle Yu, jr., Memorial; Jake Schaffner, soph., Craig
DH--Liam Moreno, sr., Sun Prairie
Utility--Aaron Jungers, jr., Memorial
At-large--Aiden Schenk, soph., Craig; Easton Zempel, jr., Middleton
Second Team
Pitchers--Nick West, jr., Verona; Zak Jessup, jr., Memorial
Catcher--Josh Udelhofen, sr., Craig
Outfielders--NJ Elias, jr., Verona; Carter Anderson, sr., East; Matthew Zimmerman, jr., Middleton
Infielders--Jacob Carney, sr., Memorial; Isaac Selp, jr., East; David Matuszak, jr., La Follette; Carter Wambach, sr., Sun Prairie
DH--Kaden Kowalewsky, soph., La Follette
Player of the year--Josh Caron, Sun Prairie
Coach of the year--Tim Richardson, Memorial
Honorable mention
Craig--Jack Adams, soph.; Patrick Schork, jr.; Parker--Sam O'Leary, sr.
FINAL STANDINGS
Sun Prairie, 17-1; Madison Memorial, 14-4; Verona, 13-5; Middleton, 12-6; Janesville Craig, 11-7; Madison La Follette, 7-10; Janesville Parker, 5-12; Madison East, 5-13; Madison West, 5-13; Beloit Memorial, 0-18
All-Big Eight softball
First Team
Pitchers--Tayler Baker, fr., Sun Prairie; Andrea Jaskowiak, soph., Memorial
Catchers--Olivia Hebert, sr., Middleton; Chloe Knoernschild, jr., Sun Prairie
Infielders--Hilary Blomberg, soph., Verona; Ellie Rademacher, sr., Sun Prairie; Presley Stanley, soph., Craig; Sydney Toman, sr., Verona; Alli Rosga, sr., Parker
Outfielders--Isabel Royle, soph., Sun Prairie; Celia Hioms, sr., Middleton; Natalie Bittner, sr., Beloit
Utility--Brynn Swanson, sr., Beloit; Eden Welling, sr., La Follette
Second Team
Pitchers--Alyssa Bostley, sr., Verona; Ellie Buza, sr., Middleton
Catchers--Ellie Osting, sr., Verona; Alexys Luek, sr., Parker
Infielders--Grace Radlund, sr., Sun Prairie; KatiePederson, sr., Verona; Merit Williams, jr., Memorial; Josie Rammer, soph., Craig
Outfielders--Jana Lawrence, jr., Verona; Ava Ehrlinger, jr., East; Carly Gross, soph., Verona
Utility--Kiana Patterson, sr., Sun Prairie; Hannah Bolly, soph., Parker
Player of the year--Olivia Hebert, Middleton
Coach of the year--Todd Anderson, Verona
Honorable mention
Craig--Abby Humphrey, sr.; Sophia Vitaioli, sr.; Parker--Lydia Quade, sr.; Grace Williams, sr., Alyssa Ayers, jr.; Gentry Reed, fr.
FINAL STANDINGS
Verona, 16-2; Sun Prairie, 16-2; Middleton, 1-4; Madison Memorial, 10-8; Janesville Parker, 10-8; Janesville Craig, 10-8; Beloit Memorial, 8-10; Madison East, 4-14; Madison La Follette, 1-17; Madison West, 1-17
All-Big Eight soccer
First Team
Forwards--Abbey Stanton, fr., West; Marley Miaducky, soph., Middleton; Maddie Strey, sr., Sun Prairie
Midfielders--Victoria Bunz, sr., Middleton; Giada Bambi, sr., West; Emily Wadzinsky, sr., Memorial; Lily Rimrodt, soph., Sun Prairie; Natalie Lineberger, sr., Verona
Defenders--Lauren Simonett, jr., Verona; Marin Duffy, soph., Sun Prairie; Tasha Igic, jr., West; Maddy Sturm, sr., Memorial
Goalkeeper--Mackenzie Jones, sr., La Follette
Second Team
Forwards--Izzy Plesac, fr., Verona; Suzy Hinds Cruz, fr., West; Ciara Fesemyer, sr., East
Midfielders--Nadia Wedge, sr., East; Kate Aman-Lavicky, soph., West; Ellianna Triling, soph., Sun Prairie; Maya Griffin, soph., East
Defenders--Marin Cohan, sr., East; Claudia Fieiras, sr., Craig; Ella D'Orazio, sr., Middleton; Kirsten Poppen, sr., Verona
Goalkeeper--Isabella Toberman, sr., Parker, Olivia Defever, soph., Memorial
Player of the year--Mackenzie Jones, La Follette
Honorable Mention
Craig--Liz Pierson, soph.; Lily Campbell, fr; Alexa Schram, sr.; Abby Trapp, sr.; Parker--Emma Dyer, jr.
FINAL STANDINGS
Sun Prairie, 8-1; Verona, 7-1-1; Madison West, 7-1-1; Middleton, 6-2; Madison Memorial, 5-4; Madison East, 3-5-1; Janesville Craig, 3-5-1; Madison La Follette, 2-7; Beloit Memorial, 1-7; Janesville Parker, 0-9