The Rock County River Monsters worked overtime Tuesday night for a doubleheader sweep of Union Grove in American Legion baseball at Pohlman Field.

Tyler Aasen drove in the game-winning run with an RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning of the second game to give the River Monsters a 2-1 win. Rock County won the first game 8-3 and is now 16-5 on the season.

Aasen, and Evansville High graduate, picked up the win in relief in the second game, working a scoreless 10th inning. Jared Emerson, a Janesville Parker grad, struck out 10 in five innings of relief in Game 2. Jake Raisbeck tied the game at 1-1 in the second with an RBI double. Sam Nemetz had four of Rock County’s 13 hits.

Rock County rallied for an 8-3 win in the first game. Craig grad Micah Overley was 3-3 with two RBI for the River Monsters, while Brett Kiger smacked a three-run homer in the sixth. Kiger also picked up the win in relief, allowing one run in three innings.

The River Monsters, who have won three straight, hosted Elmhurst on Wednesday night and play Madison Impact in the first game of the Plover Tournament on Friday.

(Game 1)ROCK COUNTY 8, UNION GROVE 3Union Grove 000 210 0—3 5 5

Rock County 010 124 x—8 8 1

Zimmerman, Erickson (6); Stone, Kiger (5)

Leading hitters—Hansel (UG) 2x4, Clark (UG) 2x4, Walker (RC) 2x2, Overley (RC) 3x3. 2B—Nemetz (RC). 3B—Overley. HR—Kiger (RC).

SO—Zimmerman 3, Stone 3, Kiger 3. BB—Zimmerman 2, Stone 2, Kiger 2

(Game 2)ROCK COUNTY 2, UNION GROVE 1 (10 innings)Union Grove 010 000 000 0—1 7 2

Rock County 010 000 000 1—2 13 1

Hansel, Mutchie (7); Ovist, Emerson (5), Aasen (10).

Leading hitters—Clark (UG) 2x4, Nemetz (RC) 4x5, Ries (RC) 2x5, Overley (RC) 2x3, Kiger (RC) 2x4. 2B—Erickson (UG), Kiger, Nemetz (2), Ries, Raisbeck (RC).

SO—Hansel 9, Mutchie 6, Ovist 5, Emerson 10, Aasen 1. BB—Hansel 1