The Rock County River Monsters found mixed results on the first day of the Plover Tournament on Friday.

The area's American Legion 19U baseball team defeated Madison Impact 11-1 in its first game but lost 9-5 to Manitowoc in game two.

Rock County (17-7) got a complete-game performance from Casey Stone in beating Madison Impact for the third time this season. The game was called in the bottom of the fifth inning due to the 10-run rule.

Stone, a 2019 Janesville Parker graduate, allowed four hits and struck out five. The right-hander threw only 55 pitches.

"Casey was in complete control," Rock County coach Rich Raisbeck said. "To throw less than 60 pitches is really impressive.

"And we really came ready to play for such an early (10 a.m.) game. Our offense was good from the start and we played great defense behind Casey."

Beloit Turner senior-to-be Drew Ries had two hits and drove in three runs in the win. Turner graduate Cory Walker drove in two runs and Parker graduate Dalton Madsen scored three times and drove in two.

The game ended in the fifth when Rock County scored four times to push the lead to 10.

Errors were the downfall for the River Monsters in the loss to Manitowoc. Rock County had four errors and only four of the nine runs allowed were earned.

Walker had two doubles and drove in two runs.

'We had a number of hard hit balls that were right at somebody," Raisbeck said. "And after playing well defensively against Madison, our defense let us down against Manitowoc.

"We've got to come back tomorrow and fire on all cylinders like we did our first game."

Rock County plays Superior at 12:30 p.m. and Watertown at 3:30 p.m.

(First game)

ROCK COUNTY 11, MADISON IMPACT 1 (5)

Madison Impact;000;01--1;4;2

Rock County;220;34--11;7;0

Gordon, Nix (4); Stone

Leading hitters--Ries (RC) 2x2. 2B--Walker (RC), Ries (RC). 3B--Madsen (RC)

SO--Gordon 1, Nix 1, Stone 5. BB--Gordon 3, Nix 7

(Second game)

MANITOWOC 9, ROCK COUNTY 5

Rock County;000;140;0--5;7;4

Manitowoc;210;240;x--9;11;1

Walker, Ries (4), Ovist (5), Emerson (6); Jacquart

Leading hitters--Walker (RC) 2x4, DeBruin (M) 3x3, Steinbecker (M) 2x4, Jagemann (M) 2x2, Jordan Craft (M) 2x3. 2B--Walker 2, Raisbeck (RC), Craft, DeBruin

SO--Walker 3, Jacquart 5. BB--Ries 3, Jacquart 2