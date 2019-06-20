A two-out rally in the second inning propelled the Rock County American Legion baseball team to a third straight victory Thursday night.

The River Monsters scored six runs—all with two outs—on the way to an 11-2 victory over visiting Whitewater at Riverside Park.

Rock County is now 8-1.

With two outs and one runner on in the bottom of the second, Jake Raisbeck drew a walk. Zack Zahler followed with a two-run single to give Post 205 the lead. After a hit batter, Corbin Ovist singled home Zahler, and Casey Stone followed with a two-run triple. Micah Overley’s RBI single finished off the six-run rally.

That was plenty of support for Parker graduate Sam Nemetz, who allowed one run on two hits and no walks while striking out five over four innings.

“He hasn’t thrown in a while but was very efficient tonight,” Rock County coach Rich Raisbeck said. “We were keeping him at 50 pitches, and he threw four innings. Nice to see that.”

The River Monsters scored in every inning but the first. Ovist, Overley and Jared Emerson each finished with two hits, and Zahler had three RBI.

Rock County hosts Muskego in a doubleheader Friday night beginning at 6 p.m.

ROCK COUNTY 11, WHITEWATER 2

Whitewater 000 101 0—2 3 2

Rock County 061 112 x—11 11 0

Monday, Pease (4); Nemetz, Scharlau (5), Ovist (6)

Leading hitters—Ovist (RC) 2x4, Overley (RC) 2x4, Emerson (RC) 2x3. 2B—Kiger (RC), Ovist, Madsen (RC), Raisbeck (RC), Overley. 3B—Stone (RC).

SO—Monday 1, Nemetz 5, Scharlau 1, Ovist 3. BB—Monday 1, Pease 3, Scharlau 3.