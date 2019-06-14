JANESVILLE

So far, so good for the Rock County River Monsters.

The area American Legion baseball team is off to a 3-0 start thanks to a 7-4 win over Mukwonago on Friday night in the second game of the Dale Barry Classic at Riverside Park.

Sam Nemetz drove in three runs and Micah Overley picked up the win with 5 2/3 solid innings to lead the River Monsters. The game was called in the bottom of the sixth with Rock County batting because of rain.

Rock County coach Rich Raisbeck said his team has gelled early on.

"For only the fourth day together with these guys, I like their attitude," Raisbeck said. "They're hungry and want to win.

"It's early, and I know it's going to be a work in progress as everybody gets to know one and other, but right now I feel like I can plug and play anybody on the roster."

Rock County took the lead for good in the bottom of the first.

Trailing 1-0, Chase Hamilton tied the game with a fielder's choice RBI. Nemetz's two-out single gave the River Monsters a 2-1 lead.

The lead grew to 7-1 in the fifth. Cory Walker drove in a run with a groundout, and Drew Ries followed with a double to push the lead to 4-1. Jared Emerson ripped a single up the middle to score Ries, and Nemetz followed with a two-run single and a 7-1 Rock County lead.

"I really feel like this is the best hitting team I've had," said Raisbeck, who was Beloit's Legion coach previously. "These guys are up there swinging. They're looking for their pitches and putting the ball in play.

"And I thought Michah threw well for us. You take away those poor conditions on the mound at the end, and he probably goes the distance."

Overley, a 2019 Janesville Craig graduate, struck out seven and allowed only four hits through five innings.

Rock County is scheduled to play Whitewater at 9 a.m. today and Union Grove at 6 p.m. in the second day of the three-day tournament.

ROCK COUNTY 7, MUKWONAGO 4 (6)

Mukwonago;100;003--4;6;2

Rock County;200;05x--7;9;0

Schindler and K. Santos; Overley, Ries (6) and Aasen

Leading hitters--Blaha (M) 2x3, Ries (RC) 2x3, Nemetz (RC) 2x3. 2B--Blaha, Broctrup (M), Ries.

SO--Schindler 2, Overley 7, Ries 1. BB--Schindler 2, Overley 5