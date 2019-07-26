The Rock County River Monsters rallied for a big win Friday.

Trailing 5-0 in the fifth inning, the area’s 19U American Legion baseball team scored eight runs in the fifth inning en route to an 8-5 win over Marinette on the first day of the double-elimination AAA state tournament in Chippewa Falls.

Micah Overley picked up the win, while Sam Nemetz delivered a clutch two-run single in the eight-run fifth as Rock County improved to 24-11.

“The kids really battled tonight,” Rock County coach Rich Raisbeck said. “We hit the ball hard and ended up with 14 hits, but left too many on base early in the game. But then in the fifth, I think we had eight or nine hits and also took advantage of a couple of overthrows to take the lead.”

Corbin Ovist added a run-scoring triple in the fifth, as Rock County sent 13 batters to the plate.

Micah Overley picked up the win. The 2019 Janesville Craig graduate and MSOE recruit pitched six-plus innings before reaching his pitch count limit. The right-hander allowed only three hits and struck out nine.

“Micah really grinded it out tonight,” Raisbeck said. “I don’t think he had his best stuff early on, but he definitely got stronger as the game went on.”

Rock County plays Oshkosh in a winner’s bracket game at 3 p.m. today.

ROCK COUNTY 8, MARINETTE 5Marinette 004 010 0—5 3 3

Rock County 000 080 x—8 14 1

Werner, Seefeldt (5); Overley, Kiger (7)

Leading hitters—Ovist (RC) 3x4, Ries (RC) 2x4, Overley (RC) 2x4, Raisbeck (RC) 3x4, Emerson (RC) 2x4. 2B—Emerson. 3B—Tetzak (M), Ovist

SO—Werner 6, Overley 9. BB—Overley 6