Beloit Turner and Edgerton added another exhilarating episode to their long-running baseball rivalry Tuesday.

And for the third time this season, the Trojans were one run better.

Trey Griinke’s sacrifice fly in the seventh allowed Kyle Hanaman to race home for the game-winning run as Turner clinched a 9-8 WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal victory over the visiting Crimson Tide.

“This rivalry goes back decades,” Turner coach Jeff Clowes said. “Whenever we play, we just add another battle to it.”

Edgerton plated three runs in the sixth to take an 8-7 lead. But the fourth-seeded Crimson Tide (10-13) couldn’t hold on to eliminate the top-seeded Trojans (20-2).

Drew Ries scored on Kyle Marquardt’s fielder’s choice to tie the game, 8-8, with one out in the seventh. Griinke, who entered the game with four at-bats, ended the game with a fly ball to right.

“You can’t make this stuff up,” Clowes said. “All year, these guys have found a way to respond. These kids never wavered.”

Hanaman and Adrian Estrada led Turner with three hits apiece. Cory Walker went 2-for-4 with three RBI.

Skyler Gullickson, Peyton Lee, Jaden Johnson and Ben Wileman each had two hits for Edgerton.

Turner will host McFarland in a regional final today.

TURNER 9, EDGERTON 8Edgerton 011 303 0—8 12 2

Turner 003 400 2—9 13 1

Gullickson, Rusch (4); Walker, Viens (4)

Leading hitters—Gullickson (E) 2x5, Lee (E) 2x3, Johnson (E) 2x4, Wileman (E) 2x4, Walker (T) 2x4, Hanaman (T) 3x4, Estrada (T) 3x4, Viens (T) 2x2. 2B—Gullickson, Rusch, Viens.

SO—Gullickson 2, Walker 2, Viens 2. BB—Gullickson 3, Walker 2, Viens 3.

McFarland 6, Evansville 1—After the Blue Devils took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning on a Ryan Borchardt home run, the second-seeded Spartans responded with six runs over the next three innings.

McFarland (17-9-1) finished with 10 hits. Xavier Schreiber and Austin Miller both were 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs for the Spartans. Evansville got a pair of hits from Ty Severson.

McFarland plays at top-seeded Beloit Turner on today in a regional final.

MCFARLAND 6, EVANSVILLE 1Evansville 001 000 0—1 4 0

McFarland 002 130 x—6 10 1

France, Busby (5); Price-Johnson

Leading hitters—Severson (E) 2x3, Schreiber (M) 2x3, Miller (M) 2x3, Roderick (M) 2x3. 2B—Price-Johnson, Roderick. HR—Borchardt (E).

SO—France 1, Price-Johnson 1, Busby 1. BB—France 1, Busby 1, Price-Johnson 1.

Elkhorn 3, Lake Mills 2—The Elks downed the top-seeded L-Cats thanks to a big performance from starting pitcher Austin Bestul.

Bestul had eight strikeouts and zero walks. He allowed just one hit through six innings. Fifth-seeded Elkhorn scored all three runs in the top of the fourth before Lake Mills made a push in the final inning to make it 3-2.

The Elks advanced to play seventh-seeded Big Foot on today.

ELKHORN 3, LAKE MILLS 2Elkhorn 000 300 0—3 2 0

Lake Mills 000 000 2—2 4 1

Bestul, Larson (7), Marks (7); Carpenter

SO—Bestul 8, Carpenter 8, Marks 1. BB—Carpenter 3, Larson 1.

Big Foot 1, Jefferson 0—Jack Hereley threw 8 2/3 scoreless innings and Brock Schoenbeck got the final out as the seventh-seeded Chiefs earned their second straight postseason upset.

Big Foot (9-13), which lost to second-seeded Jefferson (16-9) twice during the regular season, took the lead in the top of the ninth, when Jack Gillingham scored on Sam Dickerson’s one-out sacrifice bunt.

Jefferson starter Jared Vogel allowed four hits in 8 1/3 innings.

Big Foot will travel to Elkhorn on today for a regional final.

BIG FOOT 1, JEFFERSON 0Big Foot 000 000 001—1 4 0

Jefferson 000 000 000—0 3 0

Hereley, Hibl (9), Schoenbeck (9); Vogel, Brost (9)

Leading hitters—Hildebrandt (BF) 2x4. 2B—Hebbe (J).

SO—Hereley 7, Vogel 4. BB—Hereley 1, Hibl 1, Vogel 3.

Division 3

Parkview 3, New Glarus 2—Eli Hoscheit struck out 11 and scattered three hits in seven innings, helping the second-seeded Vikings edge the sixth-seeded Glarner Knights.

The senior pitcher improved to 6-2 and threw his fourth complete game in nine starts. He was perfect through four innings.

Parkview (14-10) won its fourth straight game. The Vikings led 2-0 through four innings before New Glarus pushed across a run in the fifth.

Jarrett Brown scored on Maverick Kundert’s single in the sixth to give Parkview a key insurance run.

New Glarus pulled within a run thanks to an error in the seventh, but Hoscheit delivered a four-pitch strikeout to end the game.

The No. 2 Vikings will host No. 5 Lakeside Lutheran today in a regional final.

PARKVIEW 3, NEW GLARUS 2New Glarus 000 010 1—2 5 1

Parkview 110 001 x—3 5 1

Mendleski, Siegenthaler (5); Hoscheit

Leading hitters—Streiff (NG) 2x3. 2B—Streiff, Balch, Hoscheit (P).

SO—Mendleski 3, Siegenthaler 2, Hoscheit 11. BB—Mendleski 2, Siegenthaler 1.

Division 1

Westosha Central 14, Badger 6—Dylan Anderson, Jack Rose and Kyle Kitterman each had three hits in the Falcons’ regional semifinal win over the Badgers.

Westosha Central (10-12) broke open a 3-3 game with seven runs in the bottom of the third. The eighth-seeded Falcons will face top-seeded Burlington in a regional final Thursday.

Eli Syverson led Badger (6-16) with two hits.

WESTOSHA 14, BADGER 6Badger 201 020 1—6 7 2

Westosha 037 211 x—14 19 2

Hochevar, Gottinger (3), Kramer (6); Glidden, Kerman (6), Felske (7)

Leading hitters—Syverson (B) 2x4, Salerno (W) 2x4, Glidden (W) 2x4, Anderson (W) 3x4, Rose (W) 3x3, Ketterman (W) 3x3, Kazumura (W) 2x3. 2B—Schultz (B), Mitchell (W), Salerno 2, Rose, Ketterman.

SO—Hochevar 3, Kramer 1; Glidden 6, Kerman 3, Felske 1. BB—Gottinger 1, Glidden 3, Kerman 1, Felske 2.