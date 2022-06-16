GRAND CHUTE
Hopefully, the recent expansion at Milton High School included more space in the trophy case.
It’s needed after the Milton baseball team’s dominating performance Thursday.
The Red Hawks blitzed Bay Port with six runs in the first inning and cruised to an 11-1 win in the WIAA Division 1 state championship game.
The game was called in the fifth inning because of the 10-run rule but for all practical purposes, it was over in the bottom of the first. Milton led 6-0 after the first inning and 7-0 after two innings.
Michael Birkhimer picked up his second win of the tournament with four solid innings while the offense banged out 12 hits off three different pitchers. Broden Jackson was 3-for-3 with a triple to lead the hit parade.
“My job was to just go out there and throw strikes and let my defense make plays like they’ve done all season, but I’ll tell you what, it sure was nice to go out and pitch with a six-run lead,” Birkhimer said. “Our energy level was sky high that first inning.”
Milton erupted for six runs in the first on six hits. Jack Campion started the carousel with a leadoff double, and 10 batters later, it was 6-0.
Gavin Kilen, Alec Campbell, Jordan Bundy, Brayden Vande Berg and Jackson all had RBI in the inning.
Campbell, who busted out of an 0-for-6 state tournament slump with two hits and two runs scored, said the Red Hawks were primed to breakout offensively.
“That first inning tells you just how motivated and determined we were,” Campbell said. “We just had to keep our heads straight and keep working toward that final goal, which was to win state.”
Leading 9-1 in the fifth, Milton wrapped up the program’s first state title in its first state appearance with two runs. Braden Bastian walked to start the inning and moved to third on Campion’s second hit of the game. Kilen followed with an RBI groundout to make it 10-1. Campbell walked to load the bases, but Campion was thrown out at home on Bundy’s fielder’s choice groundout. That set the stage for Vande Berg, who drew a walk to force in Kilen with the game-winning a run.
Milton finished the season on a six-game winning streak and 21-7 record.
Head coach Kris Agnew didn’t want to call his team one of destiny but rather a team on a mission.
“We had some unfinished business coming into today,” Agnew said “That’s no longer the case. This team has responded all year, and today was no different.
“And now, we get to call ourselves state champions.”
MILTON 11, BAY PORT 1 (5)
Bay Port;000;01;—;1;5;1
Milton;610;22;—;11;11;0
Leading hitters—BP: Nickel (2B); M: Campion 2x4 (2B), Campbell 2x4 (2B), Buddy 2x4, Jackson 3x3 (3B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—BP: Grimm (L, 1.1-7-7-6-0-2), Groff (2-3-2-2-1-0), Black (1.1-1-2-2-0-2); M: Birkhimer (W, 4-5-1-1-5-1), Jones (1-0-0-0-1-0).