Tyler Piotrowski spoiled opening day for Janesville Craig's baseball team Tuesday.
The Madison Memorial catcher hit a two-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the Spartans to the 6-4 Big Eight Conference win.
Craig tied the game in the fifth on an RBI triple by Patrick Schork and Aiden Schenk's RBI groundout, but Piotrowski's heroics won it in the seventh.
"Hat's off to our guys for the first time out and what was the first varsity game for a lot of our guys," Craig coach Victor Herbst said.
"Our wheels were spinning a little bit after they got three runs in the bottom of the first inning, but to their credit our guys bounced back and had a couple of chances to take the lead."
Trailing 4-2 in the fourth, Craig loaded the bases with no outs but could not push a run across.
Jack Ryan started for Craig and pitched well after the first inning. He struck out seven and did not factor in the decision.
Josh Udelhofen had two of Craig's five hits.
The Cougars host Memorial on Thursday at Riverside Park.
MEMORIAL 6, CRAIG 4
Janesville Craig;020;020;0--4;5;2
Madison Memorial;301;000;2--6;12;0
Ryan, Schenk (5) and Udelhofen; Jungers, Schmidt, Muller (7) and Piotrowski
Leading hitters--Udelhofen (C) 2x3, Yu (M) 2x3, Piotrowksi (M) 2x4, Jungers (M) 3x4. 2B--Bott (M), Jungers (M). 3B--Schork (C), Yu (M). HR--Piotrowski (M), Jessup (M).
SO--Ryan 7, Schenk 4, Jungers 3