For the second time this week, Janesville Craig's offense was anemic against left-handed pitching.
Riley Peterson held the Cougars to one run in six innings of work Saturday to lead Verona to a 3-1 Big Eight Conference win at Riverside Park.
Eight-ranked Craig (11-3, 10-2) lost for the second time this week and saw its conference lead shrink to a half-game over Sun Prairie (9-2).
The Cougars scratched out a run in the bottom of the first inning but managed only four hits—all singles. Peterson, a junior left-hander, struck out eight and had Craig off balance at the plate. Milton freshman left-hander Trey Jones beat Craig on Monday.
"We didn't square a lot of baseballs today, and I thought we were a little defensive at the plate," Craig coach Vic Herbst said. "And Peterson was good. He was as sharp as anyone we've seen this season. His off-speed stuff was around the plate, and we didn't get many good swings off of him."
Verona (9-7, 7-5) got on the board in the first on Mason Armstrong's home run. Armstrong was 3-for-3 on the day with a home run, a double and two runs scored.
Craig tied the game in the bottom of the inning when Jake Schaffner walked, stole second and eventually scored on a wild pitch.
Verona grabbed the lead for good in the second and added an unearned run in the fifth.
Craig's best scoring chance after the first inning came in the sixth when the Cougars loaded the bases without a hit, but Verona reliever Nick West came on and picked up a strikeout to end the threat. Jack Adams got a two-out single in the seventh, but the game ended on another West strikeout.
Denver Hughes started for Craig and was serviceable. The junior right-hander suffered the loss despite allowing only two earned runs in six innings.
Craig is scheduled to host Madison La Follette on Tuesday at Riverside Park.
"I don't think it was a case of us looking ahead today," Herbst said. "We just didn't swing the bats well enough. I thought Hughes and (Brent (Klukas) both did a good job for us on the mound."