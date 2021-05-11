Janesville Parker and Madison West split a Big Conference baseball doubleheader Tuesday.
The Vikings won the first game 13-2 in six innings, with Regents capturing the nightcap 11-4.
Dylan King and Caleb Wilson combined for seven hits for Parker in the first game, with Jaicy Campbell driving in four runs.
King went the distance in getting the win, allowing five hits and striking out two.
"I thought we swung the bats really well, especially the first game," Parker coach Kerry Michaels said. "Even are outs were hit hard.
"And Dylan pitched very well. He kept their hitters off balance and threw strikes."
Parker led 4-3 in the second game before West scored eight runs in the top of the sixth inning.
Parker (3-4, 3-3) plays at Madison East on Friday.
(Game One)
PARKER 13, WEST 2 (6)
Janesville Parker;025;312--13;13;2
Madison West;200;000--2;5;7
King; Anderson, Brown (3), Severson (4)
Leading hitters--King (P) 4x4, Wilson (P) 3x4, Mohoney (W) 2x3. 2B--Campbell (P), King (P)
SO--King 2, Brown 1, Severson 1. BB--King 1, Anderson 1, Brown 1, Severson 1
(Game Two)
WEST 11, PARKER 4
Madison West;111;008;0--11;12;0
Janesville Parker;200;200;0--4;5;2
Sanchez, Barfield (5); O'Leary, Novak (4), Jacobson (6), Smith (6)
Leading hitters--Baccus (W) 4x5, Karll (W) 2x4, Baldon (W) 2x3, Sihabouth (P) 2x3, Skrzypchak (P) 2x3. 2B--Anderson (W), Barfield (W), Sihabouth (P). 3B--Baccus (W), Karll (W), Conkey (W).
SO--Sanchez 4, Barfield 2, O'Leary 5, Novak 1, Smith 2. BB--Sanchez 4, Barfield 2, O'Leary 3, Novak 1, Jacobson 1, Smith 1