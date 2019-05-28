MUKWONAGO

Win a tournament game.

That was one of the goals Kerry Michaels set for his team in his first year of coaching Janesville Parker's baseball team.

He can now scratch that off the list.

Carter Schneider and Casey Stone combined on a three-hitter Tuesday to lead Parker to a 6-1 win over Mukwonago in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal game.

Ninth-seeded Parker plays top-seeded Janesville Craig in a regional semifinal game Thursday at Riverside Park. The Cougars won the two regular-season games against the Vikings.

Against eighth-seeded Mukwonago, Parker scored two runs in the top of the first inning and never looked back.

"We got some key hits today, especially with two outs and two-strike counts," Michaels said. "And our defense was solid. We picked three guys off first base today, and that's something we work really hard on.

"It was important to win a tournament game, not only for the team but for the program. It's something that the guys coming back can build on, and for the seniors, it gives them another chance to play Craig down at Riverside."

Parker got two runs in the first inning. Dalton Madsen doubled and then scored on back-to-back wild pitches. Jarred Emerson, who was 3-for-3 in the game, walked and eventually scored on Casey Stone's RBI groundout.

The Vikings made it 4-0 in the third. Schneider and Cullen Peterson both walked and moved up a base on a wild pitch. Cav Maier's clutch two-out, two-strike single scored both runners to push the lead to 4-0.

Schneider started on the mound and got the win. He went four innings, allowing one hit and one run.

Stone entered in the fifth and finished up. The senior right-hander struck out three and allowed two hits.

Parker pushed single runs across in the fifth thanks to a Mukwonago error and in the sixth on Emerson's RBI single.

The Vikings now set their sights on the crosstown rival Cougars.

Michaels knows it's a tall task for his team but believes it's peaking at the right team.

"We're starting to play good, and if we can put everything together, we've got a chance," Michaels said. "Craig is so good, that if you have a little crack, they're going to expose it.

"It all comes down to how we play. If we play our best, but they still beat us, then you can at least say we were right there with them."

PARKER 6, MUKWONAGO 1

Parker (ab-r-h-rbi)--Meyer ss-2b 4-0-0-0; D. Madsen c 4-1-2-0; Emerson 1b 3-2-3-1; Stone 2b-p 4-0-0-1; Warda cr 0-0-0-0; Schneider p-ss 2-1-1-0; Peterson cf 3-1-0-0; Mair dh 4-0-1-2; O'Leary lf 2-0-0-0; King ph 1-0-0-0; K. Madsen rf 3-1-1-0. Totals: 30-6-8-4

Mukwonago (ab-r-h-rbi)--Quilling ss 3-0-0-0; Santos c 3-0-0-0; Blaha rf 3-0-1-0; Rogosienski lf 2-1-0-0; Williams 1b 2-0-0-1; May 3b 2-0-1-0; Wojiechowski cf 2-0-0-0; Taylor 2b-p 2-0-1-0; Peck p 1-0-0-0; Piranio p-2b 1-0-0-0. Totals: 21-1-3-1

Janesville Parker;202;011;0--6

Mukwonago;000;100;0--1

E--Mukwonago 3. LOB--Parker 8, Mukwonago 4. SB--K. Madsen, Peterson, Schneider, Rogosienski. 2B--D. Madsen, Emerson.

Parker;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO

Schneider (W);4;1;1;1;4;4

Stone (S)3;2;0;0;1;3

Mukwonago;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO

Piranio (L);3;5;4;4;4;2

Taylor;2;3;2;0;0;5

Peck;1;0;0;0;0;1