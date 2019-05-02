Janesville Parker’s baseball team traveled to Middleton on Thursday and came away feeling pretty good about a Big Eight Conference split.

The Vikings got a complete-game shutout from Cav Mair in winning 2-0 in the opener, while Middleton scored single runs in the final three innings of the nightcap to prevail 4-2.

“To get a split at Middleton, we’re OK with that,” Parker coach Kerry Michaels said. “Especially because we played 14 innings of pretty good baseball.”

Mair was the story in the opener. He scattered seven hits over the first four innings and only struck out one batter. But didn’t allow a hit in the final three innings and threw just 83 pitches.

Parker took the lead with a two-out rally in the third inning when Peyton Meyer doubled and scored on Cullen Peterson’s single to center. The Vikings got an insurance run in the sixth when Dylan King singled home courtesy runner Parker Karpes.

“Cav put it on cruise control in the fifth, sixth and seventh. He didn’t give up a hit in the last three innings,” Michaels said. “He just got better as the game went on, and it was fun to watch.”

Parker scored twice in the bottom of the third inning of the second game to go up 2-1. The runs came thanks to four walks, a sacrifice bunt and an error.

The Vikings had just two hits in the game.

But Middleton used leadoff doubles in the fifth and sixth frames to score single runs that tied the game and then helped the Cardinals regain the lead. And they added one more run in the seventh.

Casey Stone pitched into the seventh inning and took the tough-luck loss.

“Casey threw really well,” Michaels said. “But we just couldn’t score. We didn’t quite execute like we should have. If we got bunts down, it could’ve been a different story.”

Parker (8-8, 5-6 Big Eight) hosts Sun Prairie on Saturday morning.

(Game one)

PARKER 2, MIDDLETON 0

Janesville Parker 001 001 0—2 9 2

Middleton 000 000 0—0 7 1

Mair; Collier, Schultz (7)

Leading hitters—Schneider (P) 2x4, Meinholz (M) 2x3. 2B—Meyer (P).

SO—Mair 1, Collier 8, Schultz 2. BB—Schultz 2.

(Game two)

MIDDLETON 4, PARKER 2

Middleton 010 011 1—4 6 2

Janesville Parker 002 000 0—2 2 1

Stumpf, Schultz (3), Ballweg (7); Stone, Schneider (7)

Leading hitters—Hodgman (M) 2x3. 2B—Casali (M), Carrington (M), Holewinski (M), Stone (P).

SO—Stumpf 2, Schultz 6, Ballweg 2, Stone 7. BB—Stumpf 6, Stone 2, Schneider 1.