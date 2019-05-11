Host Madison West scored single runs in the sixth and seventh innings to edge past Janesville Parker 5-4 in a Big Eight Conference baseball game Saturday afternoon.

Parker took a 4-3 lead after scoring three times in the sixth inning.

Casey Stone walked with the bases loaded to score the first run of the inning. Jared Emerson then singled in the final two runs to give the Vikings the lead.

But the Regents tied the game in the bottom of the inning, and then won it on an RBI single in the seventh.

Stone took the loss. striking out five and allowing three earned runs.

“Casey pitched really well,” said Parker coach Kerry Michaels. “He deserved to win.”

Michaels pointed to the nine runners the Vikings left on base as a critical factor in the loss.

“We did a lot of good things, but left a lot of runners on base,” he said. “We’re really close to turning the corner.”

The Vikings play at Madison Memorial on Tuesday.

WEST 5, PARKER 4

Parker (ab-r-h-rbi)—Madsen, c, 3-0-0-0; Casey, p, 2-1-0-1; Emerson, 1b, 2-0-1-2; Schneider, ss, 4-0-0-0; Peterson, cf, 4-0-2-1; Mair, dh, 4-0-1-0; King, 2b, 2-1-0-0; O’Leary, lf, 3-1-2-0; Madson, rf, 3-1-1-0; Simons, 3b, 0-0-0-0. Totals: 27-4-7-4.

West (ab-r-h-rbi)—Callahan, cf, 4-0-0-0; Frehner, ss, 4-1-1-0; Baldwin, c, 3-1-1-0; Treichel, 3b-p, 2-0-2-1; Grosse, p, 3-1-1-1; Pitsch, rf, 4-1-3-1; Rosenberg, 1b, 3-0-1-0; Robbins, 2b, 2-0-0-0; Hanson, lf, 2-0-0-0; Jacome, ph, 1-1-1-0. Totals: 28-5-10-3.

Parker 100 003 0—4

West 010 021 1—5

E—Parker 4, West 1. LOB—Parker 9, West 8. 2B—Grosse, Pitsch. Sac—Hanson. SB—Schneider, Emerson, Frehner, Pitsch.

Parker IP H R ER BB SO

Stone 6 6 4 3 2 5

Mair (L) 1/3 2 1 0 1 5

West

Grosse 5 4 1 1 4 9

Treichel (W) 2 3 3 3 2 3