Janesville Parker's baseball team got back into the win column Friday afternoon.
The Vikings snapped a four-game losing streak with a 5-3 win over Madison East in a Big Eight Conference game at Riverside Park.
Sam O'Leary had two hits and got the win in relief as Parker improved to 4-7 overall and 4-6 in the Big Eight.
"We played pretty clean ball in what weren't great conditions with the rain," Parker coach Kerry Michaels said. "I'm happy we were able to get the game in.
"Sam did a great job in relief for us, and we were able to play a little small ball that got us some runs. And we took advantage of a couple errors, too."
Parker took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the third, with Tay Sihabouth and Cal Wilson each picking up an RBI.
O'Leary struck out six in four innings and allowed only one run.
Parker plays crosstown rival Janesville Craig on Tuesday at Riverside Park. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.
PARKER 5, EAST 3
Madison East;000;300;0--3;6;4
Janesville Parker;003;011;x--5;7;0
Mulhelm, Hussin (6); Wilson, O'Leary (4)
Leading hitters--Anderson (E) 3x4, O'Leary (P) 2x3. 2B--Skrzypchak (P), Sihabouth (P)
SO--Mulhelm 6, Wilson 3, O'Leary 6. BB--Mulhelm 4, Wilson 4, O'Leary 1 sam o'leary