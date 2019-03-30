JANESVILLE

The Kerry Michaels era began on a positive note for Janesville Parker's baseball team.

Parker battled back from an early 4-0 deficit thanks to an eight-run fourth inning and pulled away Saturday for a 13-7 nonconference win over Orfordville Parkview at Riverside Park.

Michaels, Parker's first-year coach, saw his young team bang out 11 hits and get a solid relief performance on the mound from freshman Brent Klukas.

"There's a lot for us to work on, but I'm tickled to bounce back the way we did and come out of here with a win," Michaels said.

"These were very tough conditions to play under for both teams," Michaels said of game-time temperatures that hovered around 40 degrees with wind chills in the lower 30s.

Parkview (0-2) struck first with a run in the first and three more in the in top of the second on a wild pitch and RBI singles from Eli Hoscheit and Adrian Meza.

Parker got two runs back in the second on Cav Mair's RBI single and a fielder's choice groundout by Bryce Heerey. Parker knotted the game, 4-4, in the third thanks to a passed ball and a fielder's choice groundout.

An eight-run fourth put Parker in control. A run-scoring triple from Peyton Meyer and Jared Emerson's RBI double started the rally. Heerey capped it off with a two-run double that made it 11-4. Heerey eventually scored on Kobe Madson's RBI grounder to push the lead to 12-4.

Parkview, despite outhitting Parker 12-11, could not overcome seven errors and eight walks by three pitchers.

"We just gave up too many baserunners, which was our problem in our first game against Waterloo, too," Parkview coach TJ Stassi said. "That inning they (Parker) scored the eight runs, we get an out with the first batter and should've had the second out the next batter, but then needed 42 pitches to get out of the inning.

"And there were some positives. We outhit them 12-11 and after striking out 12 times the other day, we only struck out twice today. That's pretty good considering how tough it was to play today with it being so cold and windy."

Meza had three hits on the day, while Emerson, Mair and Heerey had two each for Parker.

Klukas came on in the second inning and allowed only two earned runs in six innings. The right-hander did not walk a batter and struck out two.

"Throw strikes and pound the zone. That's what you need to do at this level, and for a freshman in his first varsity game to do that is really impressive," Michaels said of Klukas. "I was hoping to get a couple of innings out of him and he ended up finishing up the game."

Parker hosts D.C. Everest on Monday in a nonconference game at Riverside Park.

PARKER 13, PARKVIEW 7

Parkview;130;002;1--7;12;7

Janesville Parker;022;810;x--13;11;3

Pulaski, Balch (4), Brown (7) and Meza; Emerson, Klukas (2) and Heerey

Leading hitters--Meza (OP) 3x4, Bomkamp (OP) 2x4, Kundert (OP) 2x3, Emerson (JP) 2x3, Mair (JP) 2x4, Heerey (JP) 2x4. 2B--Kundert, Emerson, Heerey.. 3B--Meyer. (JP).

SO--Pulaski 4, Brown 1, Klukas 2. BB--Pulaski 4, Balch 4, Emerson 2