Janesville Parker’s baseball team took advantage of some miscues Tuesday night.

The Vikings drew six walks, scored a pair of unearned runs and got two RBI from Casey Stone as they held off host Madison Memorial 4-3 in Big Eight Conference play.

Parker is 9-11 overall and 6-9 in the Big Eight. Memorial fell to 12-8 and 9-6.

“This was a big win for us,” Parker coach Kerry Michaels said. “They’re a solid program, but we took advantage of a couple of their missed opportunities.

“We’re starting to get those clutch hits, which is a great sign.”

A two-out rally gave Parker the lead in the third inning. Jared Emerson and Dalton Madsen each drew walks to load the bases with two outs for Stone. Stone laced a two-run double to right field to plate Sam O’Leary and Dalton Madsen.

“He ripped a double to the gap, which is great,” Michaels said. “He was thinking about going the other way and sat back on it and took advantage.”

The Vikings worked a couple more walks in the fifth. Kobe Madsen and Peyton Meyer led off the inning with bases on balls, and Meyer later scored on an error to make it 3-0.

Parker scored on another error in the sixth to make it 4-1.

“The difference in the game was the walks. You can’t put guys on and have errors at critical times,” Michaels said.

The Spartans made things interesting in the bottom half of the frame. A walk, a double, a ground out and a sac fly led to a pair of runs and a 4-3 deficit for Memorial.

But starter Carter Schneider, who went six innings to get the victory, induced a groundout to get out of the inning, and Cav Mair worked around a one-out single for a clean seventh to earn the save.

Parker hosts Memorial in a rematch Thursday at Riverside Park.

PARKER 4, MEMORIAL 3Parker (ab-r-h-rbi)—Meyer, ss-3b, 3-1-0-0; D. Madsen, c, 3-1-1-0; Emerson, 1b, 2-0-1-0; Stone, 2b, 4-0-1-2; Peterson, cf, 4-1-0-0; Schneider, p-ss, 4-0-1-0; Mair, dh-p, 3-0-0-0; Simons, 3b, 0-0-0-0; O’Leary, lf, 2-1-1-0; K. Madsen, rf, 1-0-0-0. Totals: 26-4-5-2.

Memorial (ab-r-h-rbi)—Krumbach 2-1-1-0; Jungers 3-1-1-1; Yu 2-0-0-0; Murphy 2-0-0-1; Schaefer 3-0-0-0; Hoeser 3-1-1-0; Sprout 3-0-0-0; Olson 2-0-1-0; S. Gonring 2-0-0-0; Watson 0-0-0-0, N. Gonrign 0-0-0-0.

Janesville Parker 002 011 0—4 5 1

Madison Memorial 000 012 0—3 4 3

E—Parker 1, Memorial 3. LOB—Parker 8, Memorial 4. DP—Memorial 2. 2B—Stone, Jungers, Krumbach. SAC—K. Madsen, Watson. SF—Murphy. SB—Hoeser.

Parker IP H R ER BB SO

Schneider 6 3 3 3 3 2

Mair 1 1 0 0 0 0

Memorial IP H R ER BB SO

Kerkhoff 5 2/3 3 4 2 6 1

Michalowski 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

Hoeser 1 2 0 0 0 2