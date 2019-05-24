Janesville Parker's baseball team ended the regular season with a bang Thursday.

Jarred Emerson had two doubles and a triple to lead a 16-hit attack as Parker blanked Beloit 19-0 in five innings in a Big Eight Conference game at Riverside Park.

Parker (11-13, 8-10) scored eight runs in the second inning and nine in the third in sweeping the season series with Beloit.

"We were smashing the ball all around," Parker coach Kerry Michaels said. "There weren't any seeing-eye singles. It was fun to watch.

"Hopefully, we can carry this over into our tournament game Tuesday at Mukwonago."

Emerson and Peyton Meyer had three RBI each, while three Viking pitchers held the Purple Knights to just three hits.

Emerson, Meyer and Kobey Madsen had three hits each for Parker.

Parker is a nine seed and plays at eighth-seeded Mukwonago in a Division 1 regional semifinal game Tuesday. The winner plays top-ranked and No. 1-seed Janesville Craig on Thursday at Riverside Park.

"We've pitched and played pretty good defense all season long," Michaels said. "That's kept us in nearly every game we've played.

"Hopefully, we can beat Mukwonago and get another shot at Craig. We feel like we owe Mukwonago. We were originally the eighth seed, but they got it on a recount because seven of the teams at the seeding meeting were from their conference."

PARKER 19, BELOIT 0 (5)

Beloit Memorial;000;00--0;3;2

Janesville Parker;089;2x--19;16;1

Woodruff, Locke (3); Mair, Stone (4), O'Leary

Leading hitters--Meyer (P) 3x4, D. Madsen (P) 2x4, Emerson (P) 3x4, Schneider (P) 2x2, Peterson (P) 2x3, K. Madsen (P) 3x4. 2B--Meyer 2, D. Madsen, Emerson 2, Peterson. 3B--Emerson.

SO--Woodruff 1, Locke, Mair 2, Stone 3. BB--Woodruff 3, Locke 3, Stone 1