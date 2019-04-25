Janesville Parker’s baseball team made it a clean sweep Thursday.

The Vikings piled up 13 hits and Jared Emerson and Carter Schneider combined on a three-hitter as they beat host Madison East 14-3 in a Big Eight Conference baseball game.

Parker led 6-3 before erupting for eight runs in the top of the seventh inning to improve to 7-7 overall and 4-5 in the Big Eight.

“We hit the ball well, and that was a real good sign for us,” said Parker coach Kerry Michaels, whose team beat East 3-1 on Tuesday. “Even if you take away the eight-run seventh, we still hit the ball very well. We had 10 hits in the first six innings.”

Each team scored twice in the first inning. The Vikings regained the lead for good with three runs in the top of the third and scored another in the sixth before blowing the game open.

Schneider and Peyton Meyer each had three hits for the Vikings, who saw seven different players score at least one run. Dalton Madsen and Cullen Peterson each had a pair of doubles.

Emerson started and got the win, pitching five innings. Schneider tossed two clean innings in relief.

“We played pretty solid on defense in very tough conditions,” said Michaels, whose team’s only error came on the first East batter of the game. “It was cold and rainy, but we were the tougher team tonight and kept the pressure on.”

Parker’s nonconference game Saturday against Beaver Dam has been called off, so the Vikings’ next game is Tuesday at home against Middleton.

PARKER 14, EAST 3

Parker (ab-r-h-rbi)—Meyer, cf-ss, 3-2-3-2; D. Madsen, c, 2-2-2-0; Emerson, p, 3-2-1-1; Stone, 2b, 4-1-1-1; Schneider, ss, 4-2-3-2; Peterson, lf, 5-1-2-3; Mair, 1b-lf, 3-2-1-0; K. Madsen, rf, 3-0-0-0; O’Leary, rf, 0-1-0-0; Rhyner, 3b, 3-0-0-0; Heerey, ph, 1-0-0-0. Totals: 31-14-13-9.

East (ab-r-h-rbi)—Hanser, lf, 4-1-0-0; Owen, ss, 3-1-0-1; Tominy, p, 3-0-0-0; Montilva, 1-0-0-0; Hussin, c, 3-0-1-1; Anderson, cf, 1-0-0-0; Enegas, 3b-p, 2-0-0-0; Pitz, 2b, 4-0-0-0; Seid, rf, 2-1-2-0; Bauman, ph, 1-0-0-0. Totals: 24-3-3-2.

Janesville Parker 203 001 8—14

Madison East 200 010 0—3

E—Parker 1, East 2. LOB—Parker 9, East 5. 2B—D. Madsen 2, Peterson 2, Emerson, Mair, Seid. SF—Owen. SB—Meyer, Schneider.

Parker IP H R ER BB SO

Emerson 5 3 3 1 4 1

Schneider 2 0 0 0 0 1

East IP H R ER BB SO

Tominy 4 6 5 5 3 2

Enegas 2 2 1 1 1 1

Hussin 1 3 8 8 7 0