MUKWONAGO
The baseball season came to a fitting end Tuesday for Janesville Parker.
Offensively challenged throughout the course of the season, the Vikings managed only two hits in a 10-0 loss to Mukwonago in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal game. The game ended in the bottom of the fifth inning because of the 10-run rule.
Third-seeded Mukwonago (15-10) plays at second-seeded Janesville Craig (14-8) on Thursday in a regional final game.
Parker (5-15) got infield singles from Keegan Skrzypchak and Caleb Wilson but got nothing else going against Mukwonago starter Preston Piranio. The senior right-hander pitched a complete game, striking out seven and allowing only one runner into scoring position.
“He was a quality pitcher,” Parker coach Kerry Michaels said of Piranio. “If you’ve got to get 10 hits to beat that guy, you’re in trouble.
“We took a lot of pitches, by choice, because we were trying to get his pitch count up there where he had to come out of the game. He was that good.”
Parker, which lost six straight to end the regular season, needed a good start to build up a little confidence and got the exact opposite.
Mukwonago scored three runs in the bottom of the first, aided by two walks and an RBI single by Ryan Albrecht.
The Indians made it 5-0 in the third on RBI singles by Nolan Abels and Connor Greuel. Abels and Albrecht combined for seven RBI in the game.
Piranio set the side down in order in two of five innings and retired eight straight at one point.
Mukwonago broke the game open with five runs in the fourth, highlighted by Abels’ two-run double.
The game ended with two outs in the bottom of the fifth on Matthew Brissette’s RBI single.
“It was a tough day,” Michaels said. “But we’re a young team that’s only going to get better.”
MUKWONAGO 10, PARKER 0 (5)
Janesville Parker 000 00—0 2 0
Mukwonago 301 51—10 13 1
O’Leary, King (3), Smith (4); Piranio
SO—O’Leary 2, King 1, Piranio 7. BB—O’Leary 3, King 1, Piranio 2
Leading hitters—Abels (M) 2x3, Greuel (M) 3x3, Piranio (M) 2x4, Rogosienski (M) 2x2. 2B—Abels (M)