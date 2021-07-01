The postseason awards keep piling up for Milton High’s baseball team.
Led by Badger South Conference player of the year Alec Campbell, the Red Hawks dominated the all-conference selections.
The Red Hawks’ Evan Jackson was named the conference’s pitcher of the year, while Kris Agnew was named coach of the year.
Milton won the Badger South title and advanced to Division 1 sectional play.
Campbell was a big reason why. The hard-hitting junior catcher batted .491 with a .842 slugging percentage. He belted five home runs and had 32 RBI. Defensively, he threw out six base runners and picked off four.
“Alec is an all-around talent and had a great year for us,” Agnew said. “When you have a solid catcher and big bat like that in the middle of your lineup, it makes your whole team better. He missed five games for us early in the year because of a close contact issue, and after that, he was lights out down the stretch.”
Jackson capped off a stellar prep career with another dominating season on the mound.
The right-hander went 6-0 in the Badger South, with 50 strikeouts and a 1.61 ERA.
“Evan was pretty consistent all year and has been our go to guy throughout his career in Milton,” Agnew said. “He has been dominant in our conference over the last few years and is well-deserving of this award. Having a guy like Evan that takes the ball every 4 or 5 days and eats innings and delivers good starts consistently makes managing pitching much easier for our team.”
Milton junior Jack Campion and senior Ian Lilla were also named to the first team.
In the Rock Valley Conference, Beloit Turner junior pitcher Jackson Burk shared player of the year honors with Jefferson’s Tyler Bustina.
Turner’s Jeff Clowes was named coach of the year after leading the Trojans to the Rock Valley title.
The Red Hawks’ Kelly Hanauska was named first team all-Badger South in softball.
Brodhead’s Mckenna Young leads the list of area players named to the all-Rock Valley first team in softball.
The sophomore finished with a record of 13-2, with her only two losses coming to top-ranked and unbeaten Jefferson. She finished with a whopping 162 strikeouts in 86 innings and posted an ERA of 0.65.
All-conference baseball
Badger South
FIRST TEAMBenjamin Newton, ss/2b, sr., Edgewood; James Hackworthy, p, sr., Edgewood; Ethan Heagney, of/p, sr., Fort Atkinson; Alec Campbell, c, jr., Milton; Jack Campion, 2b/p, jr., Milton; Ian Lilla, 3b, sr., Milton; Evan Jackson, p, sr., Milton; Dylan Matuszak, if, sr., Monona Grove; Tyler Soule, if, jr., Oregon; Spencer Buskager, u/dh, sr., Oregon; Taylor Walter, c, jr., Watertown; Brady Martin, 3b, jr., Watertown; Damon Lee, p, jr., Watertown
SECOND TEAMJackson Trudgeon, p/ss, jr., Edgewood; Dane Brost, if, soph., Fort Atkinson; Luke Hessenauer, 1b, sr., Milton; Garrett Daskam, u, sr., Milton; Charlie Terrill, ss, sr., Milton; Owen Holcomb, of, soph., Milton; Broden Jackson, p, fr., Milton; Hayden Echols, u, jr., Monona Grove; Owen Lee, of, sr., Monona Grove; Evan Beyer, 3b, sr., Monroe; Tyler Matley, ss, sr., Monroe; Charlie Briggs, 2b, jr., Monroe; Andy Niaves, c, jr., Oregon
Player of the year—Alec Campbell, Milton
Pitcher of the year—Evan Jackson, Milton
Coach of the year—Kris Agnew, Milton
HONORABLE MENTIONMilton—Mason Havens, sr.
FINAL STANDINGSMilton, 13-1; Madison Edgewood, 9-5; Watertown, 9-5; Monona Grove, 8-6; Oregon, 8-6; Fort Atkinson, 5-9; Monroe 4-10; Stoughton, 0-14
Rock Valley
FIRST TEAMPitchers—Jackson Burk, jr., Turner; Isiah Hoffman, sr., Jefferson; Carson Dupuis, soph., Edgerton; Tyr Severson, sr., Evansville
Catchers—Peyton Lee, jr., Edgerton; Cal Ries, jr., Turner
Infielders—Will Peterson, jr., Evansville; Konnor Giddley, soph., Turner; Haygen Miller, sr., Jefferson; Drew Hanson, sr., Edgerton; Noah Mieses, sr., Clinton; Anthony Hibl, sr., Big Foot
Outfielders—Connor Hughes, soph., Turner; Aaron Heine, sr., Jefferson; Joey Schmitz, jr., Big Foot; Aidyn Vondra, soph., Brodhead; Tyler Dopke, sr., East Troy
Utility—Tyler Butina, soph., Jefferson
SECOND TEAMPitchers—Sam Phillips, jr., Big Foot; Tyler Danielson, sr., Jefferson; Justin clark, jr., Edgerton
Catcher—Brady Malkow, jr., Brodhead
Infielders—Luis Serrano, jr., Jefferson; Alex Bruce, jr., East Troy; Conner Punzel, jr., McFarland; Will Lauterbach, jr., Turner
Outfielders—Grant Revels, sr., Turner; Matt Amrhein, sr., McFarland; Nevin Anderson, jr., Big Foot
Utility—Owen Rice, sr., East Troy
Co-players of the year—Jackson Burk, Turner; Tyler Bustina, Jefferson
Coach of the year—Jeff Clowes, Turner
HONORABLE MENTIONBig Foot—Jacob Camren, sr.; Austin Hering, jr.; Brodhead—Connor Green, sr.; Cade Walker, sr.; Clinton—Collin Gill, fr.; Grant Howard, sr.; Edgerton—Shane Kisting, jr.; Sawyer Strouse, sr.; Evansville—Bennett Keller, fr.; Tyler Kraus, sr.; Turner—Joey Smith, sr.; Eric Halon, soph.; Whitewater—Matt Jones, jr.; Marcus DePorter, jr.
FINAL STANDINGSBeloit Turner, 17-1; Jefferson, 15-3; Edgerton, 14-4; East Troy, 11-7; Walworth Bg Foot, 9-9; McFarland, 9-9; Evansville, 8-10; Brodhead/Juda, 4-14; Whitewater, 2-16; Clinton, 1-17
All-conference softball
Badger South
FIRST TEAMMichelle Schmitt, p, sr., Edgewood; Nicole Schmitt, ss, sr., Edgewood; Kiarra Kostroski, ss, sr., Edgewood; Alex Theriault, cf, jr., Fort Atkinson; Kelly Hanauska, cf, sr., Milton; Emma Lee, of, jr., Monona Grove; Harper Mayfield, of, jr., Monona Grove; Alyse Mauer, 2b, sr., Monroe; Morgan Bloyer, c, sr., Oregon; Amelia Spilde, p, sr., Oregon; Savanna Jemilo, c/3b, sr., Stoughton; Abby Walsh, 2b, soph., Watertown
SECOND TEAMLeah Jakusz, c, sr., Edgewood; Alexis Jacobson, p, sr., Fort Atkinson; Gwen Baker, p, fr., Milton; Erika Reif, p, sr., Milton; Paige Hanson, c/p, jr., Monona Grove; Brie Louishine, rf/2b, fr., Monona Grove; Sydney Updike, ss, sr., Monroe; Katie Hayes, c, sr., Monroe; Hailey Berman, dp, jr., Oregon; Grace Ott, 3b/c, sr., Stoughton; Maggie Strup, 3b, jr., Watertown; Lauryn Olson, ss, jr., Watertown
HONORABLE MENTIONMilton—Mckenna Bladl, sr.; Haley Reed, jr.
FINAL STANDINGSMonona Grove, 10-4; Fort Atkinson, 9-5; Oregon, 9-5; Madison Edgewood, 8-6; Watertown, 8-6; Milton, 6-8; Monroe, 5-9; Stoughton, 1-13
Rock Valley
FIRST TEAMPitchers—Mckenna Young, soph., Brodhead; Felicia Teubert, sr., Clinton; Claire Beck, sr., Jefferson
Catchers—Taetum Hoesly, soph., Brodhead; Aidyn Messmann, jr., Jefferson
Infielders—Sophia Leitzen, fr., Brodhead; Eden Dempsey, sr., Jefferson; Savannah Serdynsk, jr., Jefferson; Brittney Mengel, sr., Jefferson; Madison Covey, sr., Turner
Outfielders—Jillian Scharlau, fr., Edgerton; Laura Bettenhause, sr., Evansville; Erika Pfeil, sr., Evansville; Grace Olmstead, jr., Turner
Utility—Julia Ball, jr., Jefferson
SECOND TEAMPitchers—Brynne Bieri, soph., McFarland; Elizabeth Klitzman, sr., Evansville
Catcher—Taylor Peterson, sr., Clinton
Infielders—Megan Verbeten, sr., East Troy; Kamdyn Davis, fr., Turner; Paige Hendricks, jr., Clinton; Rachel Tofte, sr., Evansville
Outfielders—Audrey Ischi, sr., Evansville; Madisyn Kail, jr., Brodhead; Lexi Juoni, jr., Whitewater
Utility—Jocelyn Jordan, jr., Turner
Player of the year—Claire Beck, Jefferson
Coach of the year—Mark Peterson, Jefferson
HONORABLE MENTIONBig Foot—Riley Summers, jr.; Adalynn Quackenbust, jr.; Brodhead—Bailey Matthys, sr.; Nataley Bump, sr.; Clinton—Allie Bell, fr.; Elli Teubert, jr.; Edgerton—Kate Gunderson, jr.; Carly Rebman, sr.; Evansville—Braly Wiser, sr.; Hannah Kleiboer, sr.; Whitewater—Shyan Lesperance, fr.; Cali Kopecky, soph.
FINAL STANDINGSJefferson, 18-0; Brodhead, 15-2; Beloit Turner, 11-5; Evansville, 11-6; Clinton, 9-9; McFarland, 7-10; East Troy, 6-10; Edgerton, 4-14; Walworth Big Foot, 2-14; Whitewater, 2-15