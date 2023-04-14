MILTON — After hanging on for dear life at the end of a game Thursday against Mount Horeb, the Milton Red Hawks lost their grip on Friday's nonconference baseball game against Sun Prairie East in a meeting between the two most recent Division 1 state champions at Milton High School.

The hosts led 10-3 after four innings, but the Cardinals hung nine runs on starting pitcher Trey Jones and reliever Justin Schnell in the top of the fifth to take the lead and added three in the top of the sixth — and final — inning to take a 15-11 decision cut short because of darkness.

JVG_230415_MILTONBASE02.jpg
Buy Now

Milton’s Charlie Fitzke slides into second base ahead of the throw to Sun Prairie East’s Max Glusick during the teams' nonconference game in Milton on Friday.
JVG_230415_MILTONBASE03.jpg
Buy Now

Milton’s Jake Cummins throws the ball to first for an out during Friday's game between the Red Hawks and the Sun Prairie East Cardinals. Cummins, a freshman, had three RBI in the game.
JVG_230415_MILTONBASE05.jpg
Buy Now

Sun Prairie East's dugout celebrates after Isaac Wendler (17) scored during their game against Milton on Friday.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you