MILTON — After hanging on for dear life at the end of a game Thursday against Mount Horeb, the Milton Red Hawks lost their grip on Friday's nonconference baseball game against Sun Prairie East in a meeting between the two most recent Division 1 state champions at Milton High School.
The hosts led 10-3 after four innings, but the Cardinals hung nine runs on starting pitcher Trey Jones and reliever Justin Schnell in the top of the fifth to take the lead and added three in the top of the sixth — and final — inning to take a 15-11 decision cut short because of darkness.
East's Sam Ostrenga opened the game with a double that hopped to the wall through the left field gap and scored when No. 2 hitter Max Glusick singled up the middle. In the second inning, Ostrenga drove in a run on another double into the left field corner to give the Cardinals a 2-0 lead.
Milton answered back in the bottom of the fourth, bringing nine batters to the plate and scoring four runs without a base hit thanks to four errors, a walk and a hit-by-pitch.
"They made some mistakes, uncharacteristic of a Sun Prairie team, and guys were able to cash them in," Red Hawks coach Kris Agnew said. "We found a way to put the ball in play and make them pay for it."
After another single run in third for East, Milton poured on six more runs in the third.
Jordan Bundy started the frame with a double deep to right field. Successive singles from Charlie Kober and Broden Jackson brought Bundy home, and Tyler Zeal's two-run single made it 7-3.
Bundy and Kober both finished 2-for-4 in the game, and Bundy's double was Milton's lone extra-base hit.
Zeal stole a base, then Brayden Bastian walked behind him before taking a base of his own. Jake Cummins drove them in with a single and came around to score himself on an error and two wild pitches to put the Red Hawks up 10-3 after three. Milton's freshman shortstop drove in three runs and scored twice himself.
"Further down the line, I thought we did a good job of hitting the ball with authority, hitting the ball the other way, getting guys on and did a good job of extending the lead," Agnew said. "Obviously not enough."
Both teams went quietly in the fourth before the Cardinals brought 14 batters to the plate in the fifth and scored nine runs. Milton didn't make its first out of the inning until the ninth batter to come to the plate hit a sacrifice fly to drive in the eighth run of the frame.
"I saw a team in Sun Prairie that never thought they were out of it, and I saw a team for us that, you know, the body language got bad even when we still had the lead," Agnew said. "There's no time when you're playing a good team like that to feel sorry for yourself. We've got to be a lot more mentally tough than we were tonight."
By the time the Cardinals' half of the fifth ended, the sun had dipped near the treetops beyond the left field fence at the Milton High baseball diamond.
Both teams picked up their pace of play considerably in the waning sunlight and got in another inning and a half — and four more combined runs — before the teams and umpires decided to halt play about two-and-a-half hours after first pitch.
The loss dropped the Red Hawks to 3-3 on the season, with all three losses coming to talented Big Eight competition from both Sun Prairie schools and Verona (a fourth game against Janesville Craig that was scheduled for March 31 was postponed and has yet to be rescheduled).
"If you want to be a good team and a good program, you've got to put yourself around other good teams and good programs," Agnew said. "We want to build a product by the end of the year, so hopefully we're making some small steps to do that, but we've got a long way to go."
The Red Hawks' next game is a Badger East matchup with rival Fort Atkinson to be played at Schilberg Park in Milton at 5 p.m. Tuesday.