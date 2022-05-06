BELOIT
The Milton boys baseball team capped off a productive week Friday.
The third-ranked Red Hawks beat Beloit Turner 4-3 in a nonconference game at ABC Supply Stadium in Beloit to wrap up a 3-0 week.
Milton began the week taking down eighth-ranked Janesville Craig and followed it up by handing Madison Edgewood its first loss of the season on Wednesday. Turner's loss Friday was only its second of the season.
“That Turner team is a very good team,” said Milton (13-1) coach Kris Agnew. “They take good swings, they pitch you, they play good defense, they’re well coached…Jeff (Clowes) runs an amazing program there.”
It was a pitcher’s duel between the Red Hawks’ Jack Campion and the Trojans’ Konnor Giddley through the first three innings. Milton made it 1-0 in the top of the fourth after shortstop Gavin Kilen led off with a double and went to third on a single by catcher Alec Campbell. Third baseman Jordan Bundy grounded into a 6-4-3 double play that scored Kilen.
In the fifth, the Trojans loaded the bases thanks to two walks and an error. Turner (13-2) catcher Cal Ries then cleared them with a two-out double to the gap in left center for a 3-1 lead. Ries finished with two of the team’s three hits.
Milton answered in the top of the sixth by batting around the order. Braylen Vande Berg singled to lead things off, Kilen walked and Campbell was hit by a pitch. Bundy then drove in his second run with a walk to make it 3-2 Turner. Campion singled in a run followed by designated hitter Broden Jackson’s bases-loaded walk to make it 4-3 Red Hawks.
Agnew was impressed by his team’s resiliency.
“It was good to see them take a punch but then be able to respond, take a breath and fight back," Agnew said.
Turner DH Brayden McMahon led off the sixth with a walk but was stranded at third. After Milton went quietly in the seventh, the Trojans got runners to second and third in the bottom half but Will Lauterbach grounded to Campion at second to end the game. Turner stranded seven runners on base in all.
“Just a great baseball game,” Agnew said. “Playing here was an amazing experience. They really did this park right. I hope we get back here and play again, I know my guys loved it.”
Milton is scheduled to play at Mount Horeb on Monday.
MILTON 4, BELOIT TURNER 3
Milton;000;103;0;—;4;5;0
Turner;000;030;0;—;3;4;0
Leading hitters—M: Campbell 2x3, Kilen (2B); BT: Ries 2x3 (2B).
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—M: Campion (4.1-2-2-2-3-4), Schnell (W, 2.2-2-1-1-1-2); BT: Giddley (L, 5-4-4-4-1-3), Bruk (2-1-0-0-4-2).