MILTON

Milton High's baseball team punched its ticket to the Oconomowoc Sectional in impressive fashion Thursday.

The Red Hawks pounded out 11 hits and got a stellar starting performance from Evan Jackson en route to an 8-1 win over Hartland Arrowhead in a WIAA Division 1 regional final game.

Fourth-seeded Milton (17-9) plays ninth-seeded Janesville Parker (13-13) at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Oconomowoc in the first sectional semi-final game. Second-seeded Oconomowoc plays third-seeded Sussex Hamilton at 1 p.m. in the other semi, with the championship game slated for 4 p.m.

Milton fell behind early 1-0 in the second inning but took the lead for good with four runs in the bottom of the inning and cruised from there. The regional title was the program's first since 2012.

"That's probably the most complete game we've played all year," Milton coach Kris Agnew said. "Just to be able to execute the way we did today and move some runners along, shows you where we're at right now as a team.

'We were patient at the plate today, putting good swings on pitches and not striking out when we got down on the count."

Milton struck for four runs in the second to seize control. Luke Hessenauer, who spent much of the season on the junior varsity team, had a three-run double to make it 4-1.

Jackson threw well in his tournament debut. The sophomore right-hander struck out six and allowed only one run in five innings.

"I think the biggest thing for me today was getting those four runs," Jackson said. "That gave me a lot of confidence the rest of the game.

"They were biting on my curveball, so I kept going back to that. I felt like I got stronger as the game went on."

Leading 4-1, Milton struck for three in the third to push the lead to six. Ethan Haefner, who was 3-for-4 on the day, made it 7-1 with a two-run double.

Haefner came on in relief of Jackson in the sixth and retired all six batters he faced, including striking out the side in the seventh.

Agnew was expecting top-ranked Janesville Craig in a sectional semifinal game, but the Cougars were upset 1-0 by Parker on Thursday.

Milton edged Parker 6-5 in a nonconference game earlier this season.

"Anybody you play in a sectional game is a good baseball team that is playing good baseball at the right time," Agnew said. "Parker's no different.

"If we play our game, execute and play like we did today, we're capable of beating anybody."

MILTON 8, ARROWHEAD 1

Hartland Arrowhead;010;000;0--1;4;2

Milton;043;001;x--8;11;0

Endisch, Crawley (2), Buss (6) and Huckstep; Jackson, Haefner (6) and Nickel

Leading hitters--Polczynski (A) 2x3, Haefner (M) 3x4, Hessenauer (M) 2x3, Campion (M) 2x3. 2B--Haefner 2, Hessenauer

SO--Endisch 2, Crawley 2, Buss 1, Jackson 6, Haefner 3. BB--Endisch 3, Crawley 2, Jackson 4