MILTON — Mount Horeb threatened in the seventh inning, but Milton was able to escape a bases-loaded situation to win a Badger Conference baseball game 11-7 on Thursday.

The Red Hawks (3-2) built a 4-1 lead entering the fifth inning behind RBI from Broden Jackson, Tyler Zeal and Braylen Vande Berg, including a home run from Jackson in the fourth. Jackson went 3-for-4 at the plate.

