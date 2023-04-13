MILTON — Mount Horeb threatened in the seventh inning, but Milton was able to escape a bases-loaded situation to win a Badger Conference baseball game 11-7 on Thursday.
The Red Hawks (3-2) built a 4-1 lead entering the fifth inning behind RBI from Broden Jackson, Tyler Zeal and Braylen Vande Berg, including a home run from Jackson in the fourth. Jackson went 3-for-4 at the plate.
In the fifth inning, Milton’s offense exploded for five runs. The Red Hawks scored on an RBI single from Jordan Bundy and a three-RBI single by Jackson two batters later. Zeal recorded another RBI in the inning to give Milton a 9-2 advantage.
Jackson, who was also the starting pitcher Thursday for Milton, was relieved in the fourth inning after striking out three, giving up five hits and recording one earned run.
Milton entered the seventh inning with a 11-4 lead, but the Vikings weren’t done. They loaded the bases on a walk after scoring its fifth run of the game. Milton’s Andrew Maenner walked a batter to give the Vikings another run.
The Red Hawks turned to Justin Schnell to close the game. He retired the first batter he faced but hit the next with a pitch to bring in another run and keep the inning alive.
With two outs, a 11-7 lead and the bases still loaded, Schnell got Mount Horeb’s batter to fly out to center field.
Up next for Milton is a nonconference home game against Sun Prairie East at the high school at 4:45 p.m. Friday.
MILTON 11, MOUNT HOREB 7
Mount Horeb 001 012 3 — 7 9 2
Milton 021 152 X — 11 11 4
Leading hitters—Vande Berg (M) 2x4, Bundy (M) 2x4, Jackson (M) 3x4,Kuntz (MH) 3x5. 2B—Jackson, Bundy, Buechner (MH), Kuntz. HR—Jackson.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—M: Jackson (W, 4-5-1-1-3-2), Maenner (1/3-1-3-1-0-3), Sykora (2/3-1-0-0-1-0), Schnell (2/3-0-0-0-0-0), Birkhimer (1 1/3-2-3-3-3-3); MH: Manchester (L, 4-8-6-6-1-0), Skogen (1-1-2-0-2-1), Anderson (1-2-3-3-0-1).
