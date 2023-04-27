Milton dropped a second straight game to first-place Monona Grove on Thursday night.
The Red Hawks (4-7 overall, 4-3 Badger Conference) went up 2-0 in the second after Jordan Bundy tripled and Charlie Kober drove him in with a double. Kober scored after Tyler Zeal reached base on an error.
Broden Jackson couldn’t keep the Silver Eagles off the board in the ensuing top of the third.
Monona Grove (12-2, 9-1) loaded the bases with a single and a pair of walks, and Nick Guidici drove in his team’s first run on a sacrifice fly. The second run came in after another walk to load the bases and a fielder’s choice that allowed the tying run to score.
The Silver Eagles took the lead in the fifth against Milton’s Trey Jones, who walked the first batter of the inning. An error put the next Monona Grove batter on base, and after a strikeout, Dom Najacht hit a line drive double to left to bring home two.
Braylen Vande Burg had an RBI single for Milton in the next half inning to cut the deficit to 4-3, but the Silver Eagles pushed the lead to 5-3 with another run-scoring double in the sixth.
Kober and Jake Cummins both had two hits for the Red Hawks. Jones took the loss on the mound after giving up three runs (one earned) in four innings of work. He and Jackson struck out 12 Monona Grove hitters.
The next game on Milton’s schedule is a home contest against DeForest at 5 p.m. Tuesday.