Milton dropped a second straight game to first-place Monona Grove on Thursday night.

The Red Hawks (4-7 overall, 4-3 Badger Conference) went up 2-0 in the second after Jordan Bundy tripled and Charlie Kober drove him in with a double. Kober scored after Tyler Zeal reached base on an error.

