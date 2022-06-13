MILTON
The Milton High baseball team hopes to make the program’s first trip to the state tournament a memorable one.
The Red Hawks open up the WIAA Division 1 tournament at approximately 3 p.m. Tuesday with a quarterfinal game against Hartland Arrowhead at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute.
Milton coach Kris Agnew said his team is not caught up in the hoopla of simply making it to state.
“Right after we won the sectional title, everyone kept telling everyone else that the job is not done yet,” Agnew said. “That means we’re going up there with the intention of winning a state title. And this team is good enough to do that.
“We’re playing with a ton of confidence right now, but so are the other seven teams at state. It’s baseball and anything can happen, so we’ve got to play our best.”
Milton is 21-7 on the season and seeded sixth among the eight-team state field. The Red Hawks were the Badger East Conference runners-up and were ranked as high as third in the state by the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association poll earlier in the season.
The Red Hawks are hitting .316 as a team for the season, but struggled at the plate to end the regular season. Milton scored only 12 runs in losing its final four games of the regular season but has pulled out three consecutive one-run victories in the postseason.
“We’ve proven we can win low-scoring games, and that’s feeding our confidence going into state,” Agnew said. “Pitching is so good at state that you have to play small-ball and execute in certain situations, and we’ve been very proficient at doing that.”
Leading the way offensively has been shortstop Gavin Kilen. The senior—and the state’s No. 1-ranked pro prospect—is batting .468 with 16 extra-base hits. The University of Louisville recruit was intentionally walked three times in a sectional semifinal victory over Kettle Moraine.
Seniors Jack Campion and Alec Campbell also are hitting better than .400 for the season and give the Red Hawks a potent 1-2-3 start at the top of the batting order.
“Not only are those three great players but they’re great leaders, as well,” Agnew said. “We’ll have Jack on the mound Tuesday, with Gavin at short and Alec behind the plate, and the experience those three have in big-game situations is huge.”
Milton faces a tall task in its quarterfinal clash with Arrowhead—the fourth Classic 8 Conference team the Red Hawks will have faced in the postseason.
Senior right-hander Mason Buss is likely to get the start on the mound for the Warhawks. The Kansas State University recruit is 5-0 with a minuscule ERA of 0.21. He has struck out 55 in 33 innings and his fastball regularly clocks out at 88 or 89 mph on the radar gun, according to Agnew.
“All we can do is crank up our pitching machine try to simulate to our guys the speed of the pitches they’re going to see from him,” Agnew said. “We’ve even moved up the machine to 55 feet to try and speed the ball up.
“I know for Gavin, Jack and Alec and the guys at the top of our order, they’ve faced pitchers of that caliber and with that velocity. It’s our six, seven, eight and nine guys that have never seen that type of velocity. That’s why it’s going to be so important to execute and take advantage of any opportunities we get because there might not be many.”
Campion, Milton’s starting pitcher against Arrowhead, is 4-1 with one save. He’s not overpowering but he knows how to pitch, especially with the lead. His ERA is just under 2.50.
“There’s nobody this team has more confidence in on the mound than Jack,” Agnew said. “He’s a bulldog and a super competitive. And everyone plays hard behind him because they know he’s giving it everything he has on the mound.”
The forecast in Grand Chute calls for high temperatures in the mid 90s. Agnew doesn’t want to hear any excuses from his players.
“After the spring that we’ve had weather-wise, I don’t want to hear one player say its “too hot,’” Agnew said with a chuckle. “It will be the same for both teams.
“The only thing it might affect are the pitchers. Maybe they tire out a little quicker because of the heat, but you can’t plan for that.”
With runs likely to be at a premium against Arrowhead, Agnew knows the first couple of innings could set the tone.
“I don’t think we’ll be pressing or that the nerves will bother us because of the makeup of our team, but I do think it’s paramount that we get off to a good start and maybe put a run or two on the board early,” Agnew said. “If he (Buss) strikes five or six guys right off the bat and we’re not getting good at-bats, that’s when we could start pressing.
“But this team has been resilient, and I don’t think there’s any reason to think that will change at state. This team always seem to find a way.”