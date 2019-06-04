OCONOMOWOC

Milton High has never played in the state baseball tournament.

The Red Hawks are one win away from changing that.

Milton rallied from a 3-0 deficit Tuesday to beat Janesville Parker 4-3 in a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal game.

Taking advantage of Parker’s seventh error of the game, Milton scored an unearned run in the bottom of the seventh to advance to today’s sectional final against the winner of Oconomowoc and Sussex Hamilton.

Parker, which finished the season 13-14 under first-year coach, was six outs away from an improbable berth in the sectional final.

“We just didn’t play a very good game today,” Michaels said of his team’s shoddy defense. “Casey pitched well enough to win and kept us in the game.

“But overall, it was a successful season. I think the program is definitely headed in the right direction.”

Casey Stone went the distance for Parker and suffered the loss despite allowing only one earned run. The senior right-hander did not allow a hit the first four innings.

Keegan Knutson scored the winning run. He walked to start the seventh, advanced to second on a sacrifice and scored when a fielding error at third allowed him to race home on an attempted steal of third.

Ethan Haefner got the win in relief for Milton.

Cullen Peterson had three hits for Parker.