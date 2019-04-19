The Milton baseball team extended its winning streak to eight games Friday, doing most of its damage during a four-run second inning in a 6-5 nonconference win over Janesville Parker at Riverside Park.

Keegan Knutson and Ethan Haefner each had two hits, while Charlie Terrill and Colin Schuetz each drove in two runs for the Red Hawks (9-3), who haven't lost since April 5.

Sam O'Leary had two hits for Parker (5-7), which was playing for the fifth straight day. The Vikings went 2-3 this week.

"We just played awful the first three innings," Parker coach Kerry Michaels said. "We just weren't ready to play. Just made too many mistakes."

The Vikings trailed 6-1 before rallying for three runs in the fourth. Parker pulled within a run on a Milton error in the bottom of the seventh before stranding runners on second and third.

Parker plays a home-and-home series with Madison East next week. Tuesday's game is at Riverside Park.

MILTON 6, PARKER 5

Milton;1410;100;0--6;6;1

Parker;100;300;1--5;7;2

Hillmann, Terrill (4), Haefner (5); Madsen, Mair (3)

Leading hitters--Knutson (M) 2x4, Haefner (M) 2x2, O'Leary (P) 2x3. 2B--Madsen (P).

SO--Hillmann 2, Terrill 1, Haefner 2, Mair 4. BB--Hillmann 4, Terrill 4, Haefner 1, Madsen 1, Mair 2.