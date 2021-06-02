Janesville Craig scored first in both its Big Eight Conference baseball games against Middleton on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Unfortunately, the Cougars could not finish the job either time.
After losing 6-3 to the Cardinals at home Tuesday, the Cougars suffered a 5-1 defeat at Middleton on Wednesday.
The Cougars were held to two hits Wednesday by Middleton starter Aiden Williams after taking a 1-0 lead in the second inning.
“We were able to put the ball in play,” Craig coach Vic Herbst said. “But Williams kept us off-balanced. Jack Ryan did a great job for us on the hill, but we just couldn’t get hits.”
Ryan pitched all six innings for the Cougars. He allowed six hits, walked three and struck out three.
The Cougars took a 1-0 lead when Patrick Schork singled and advanced to second on a groundout. He went to third on a wild pitch and scored on Joe Stried’s two-out single.
Middleton (13-7 overall, 10-4 Big Eight) responded with three runs in the bottom of the inning, and Williams made sure the lead stood.
Craig (9-8, 7-7) will look to break its three-game losing streak at Madison La Follette on Friday.
MIDDLETON 5, CRAIG 1
Craig 010 000 0—1 3 1
Middleton 031 001 x—5 6 1
Ryan; Williams
Leading hitters--Andler (M) 3x3. 2B—Andler (M), Zempel (M). 3B—Smith (M).
SO—Ryan (JC) 3, Williams (M) 3. BB—Ryan 3, Williams 3.