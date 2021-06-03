Janesville Parker’s baseball team suffered another close loss Thursday.
Middleton broke a 2-2 tie with two runs in the top of the sixth inning and held on for a 5-3 Big Eight Conference win at Riverside Park.
Parker (5-11, 5-10) lost its fifth game of the season by two runs or less.
“Once again, we were right there with another quality team with a chance to win and just couldn’t get it done,” Parker coach Kerry Michaels said. “We just can’t seem to string together a couple of hits at the right time.
“It’s frustrating because we’ve proven we can play with anybody. It would just be nice to win one of these close games for a change.”
Dylan King started for Parker and threw well. The senior right-hander, who started against Sun Prairie on Wednesday and did not record an out, went six-plus innings. He struck out five and did not walk a batter.
“Dylan pitched a great game,” Michaels said. “He had them off-balance all game long. We just didn’t give him enough support.”
Parker finished with six hits, including doubles from Tre Miller, Jaicy Campbell and Tay Sihabouth.
The Vikings play at Milton on Monday in a nonconference game.
MIDDLETON 5, JANESVILLE PARKER 3Middleton 002 002 1—5 7 1
Janesville Parker 100 101 0—3 6 3
Pincombe; King, Wilson (7)
Leading hitters—Williams (M) 2x3. 2B—Miller (P), Campbell (P), Sihabouth (P). 3B—Dunn (M), Zempel (M)
SO—Pincombe 3, King 5. BB—Wilson 2