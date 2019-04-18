JANESVILLE

Peyton Meyer and his Janesville Parker teammates have not minded the busy schedule during their Spring Break week.

And the Vikings are not afraid to play in the elements, either.

The young team knows it needs to pile up the innings to gain valuable experience, and it has played every day this week. Parker improved to 2-2 over the past four days by piling up eight runs in the sixth inning to beat Madison La Follette 11-1 at Riverside Park on Thursday.

"We're starting to hit the ball," said Meyer, the Vikings' leadoff hitter who continued his hot stretch by going 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two driven in. "It took a while, but at least we're not close to the end of the season yet and we've still got a lot to go.

"It (the busy schedule) keeps us in a rhythm to continue playing as aggressive as we can."

With the sweep of the Lancers, Parker improved to 5-6 overall and 2-5 in Big Eight Conference play.

For most of the 40-degree evening, it appeared the teams were destined for a low-scoring game.

Meyer led off the bottom of the first inning with a single, and Dalton Madsen followed with a walk. They both scored following a two-out error.

The Vikings added a run on pitcher Jared Emerson's RBI single in the fifth, and La Follette got back within 3-1 on Ben Probst's RBI single in the top of the sixth.

But Parker blew the game wide open in the bottom half of the inning, beginning with Cody Rhyner's flare double over the right fielder's head. All 11 batters that the Vikings sent to the plate in the inning reached base--five via hit, two on walks, two of fielder's choices, one on a hit-by-pitch and one on a wild pitch on a strikeout.

"It feels good to see these guys have some success at the plate," Parker coach Kerry Michaels said.

Casey Stone's one-out, two-run single Meyer's two-run single made it 5-1, and Meyer's single on a line drive to left later made it 10-1 with two outs in the sixth. Rhyner scored on a wild pitch to end the game.

Meyer's three-hit day improved him to a dazzling 9-for-14 in the four games this week.

The big inning helped Emerson finish with a complete game. He allowed the lone run on six hits and two walks while striking out three.

"Jared threw well, with just two walks, and we played errorless ball behind him, so that's pretty good," Michaels said. "To get a pitching performance like that was top-notch. We didn't need to use three or four pitchers, and now we've got plenty of pitching left for tomorrow."

Parker caps off its busy week by hosting Milton in a nonconference game Friday at Riverside.

"It's been a heckuva week," Michaels said. "But now we know we can do it."

PARKER 11, LA FOLLETTE 1 (6)

La Follette (ab-r-h-rbi)--Coyle, ss, 2-0-1-0; Nix, 2b, 3-0-0-0; Rajkovich, cf-p, 3-0-2-0; Endicott, 3b-rf, 2-1-0-0; L. Vitale, dh, 2-0-1-0; S. Vitale, c, 0-0-0-0; Corcoran, pr, 0-0-0-0; Probst, 1b-3b, 3-0-2-1; Roth, lf-cf, 3-0-0-0; Borcherding, rf-lf-p, 2-0-0-0; Beecher, p-1b, 2-0-0-0; Zukowski, p, 0-0-0-0. Totals: 22-1-6-1.

Parker (ab-r-h-rbi)--Meyer, cf, 4-2-3-2; D. Madsen, c, 3-2-1-0; Mair, 1b, 2-2-0-0; Stone, 2b, 4-1-1-2; Emerson, p, 4-1-2-1; Schneider, ss, 2-0-2-1; O'Leary, lf, 3-1-0-1; Klukas, ph, 0-0-0-0; K. Madsen, rf, 4-1-1-1; Rhyner, 3b, 3-1-1-0. Totals: 29-11-11-8.

Madison La Follette;000;001--1

Janesville Parker;200;018--11

E--La Follette 2. LOB--La Follette 7, Parker 8. 2B--Coyle, D. Madsen, Rhyner. SB--Endicott, Meyer, Schneider 2, K. Madsen.

La Follette;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO

Beecher;4;5;2;0;2;5

Rajkovich;2/3;1;1;1;2;1

Zukowski;2/3;3;5;5;3;0

Borcherding;1/3;2;3;3;0;1

Parker;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO

Emerson (W);6;6;1;1;2;3