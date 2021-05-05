Sloppy defense led to a rough night for Janesville Parker's baseball team Wednesday.
The Vikings committed six errors in two games in dropping a Big Eight Conference doubleheader to Madison Memorial.
The Spartans won the first game 11-0 in five innings and the nightcap 8-4.
In game one, Memorial scored six runs in the top of the first inning to seize control.
Parker (2-2) finished with four errors in the first game and managed only six hits.
In the second game, the Vikings led 3-0 in the fourth inning, but the Spartans scored two runs in the fourth, two in the fifth and four in the sixth in rallying for the win.
Dylan King started for Parker in the nightcap and took the loss despite striking out eight.
Parker plays a nonconference game at Oconomowoc on Monday.
(Game One)
MEMORIAL 11, PARKER 0 (5)
Madison Memorial;620;12--11;9;0
Janesville Parker;000;00--0;4;4
Jungers; O'Leary, #23
Leading hitters--Jungers (M) 3x3, Piotrowski (M) 2x4. 2B--Jungers (M), Jessup (M). 3B--Piotrowski (M).
SO--Jungers 6, O'Leary 2. BB--Jungers 2, O'Leary 2
(Game Two)
MEMORIAL 8, PARKER 4
Janesville Parker;300;000;1--4;6;2
Madison Memorial;000;224;x--8;6;1
King, Miller (6); Jessup, Yu (6), Schmitt (7)
2B--Schmitt (M)
SO--King 8, Jessup 7, Schmitt 1. BB--King 4, Miller 3, Jessup 3, Yu 1