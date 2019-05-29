An unearned run ended Beloit Turner’s baseball season Wednesday.

McFarland scored the only run of the game on a botched rundown in the top of the sixth inning in a 1-0 win over Turner in a WIAA Division 2 regional final.

McFarland plays Elkhorn in a Baraboo Sectional semifinal at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

T.J. Pimental and Austin Miller held the Trojans to four hits, while Carson Wienke had three of the Spartans seven hits. Xavier Schreiber scored the only run of the game.

Drew Ries was the tough-luck loser, yielding no earned runs and striking out six in six-plus innings of work.

Turner, which won the Rock Valley Conference title and spent much of the season ranked No. 1 in Division 2, finished 20-3.

MCFARLAND 1, TURNER 0McFarland 000 001 0—1 7 0

Beloit Turner 000 000 0—0 4 1

Pimental, Miller (6); Ries, Revels (7)

Leading hitters—Wienke (M) 3x4.

SO—Pimental 1, Ries 6. BB—Pimental 1, Ries 2