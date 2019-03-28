01STOCK_JETSLOGO

Janesville Jets logo

The NAHL schedule-makers were not exactly kind to the Janesville Jets.

They’ve spent the past three weeks tangling with the top two teams in the Midwest Division.

The leaders continue to show why they’re on top.

The Minnesota Magicians dealt the Jets their seventh consecutive loss Thursday night, as Jack Jensen and Jackson Jutting each had a goal and an assist in a 4-2 Magicians victory at the Janesville Ice Arena.

Minnesota led by one heading to the second period, where it needed just 11 seconds to double the lead.

The Jets twice climbed within a goal—at 2-1 when Justin Engelkes scored shorthanded at 13:35 of the second period and 3-2 when Matt Hanewall scored on a power play with less than six minutes left in the third.

But the Magicians had an answer every step of the way.

The Jets honored Janesville native Alexis Mauermann and her University of Wisconsin teammate Sophia Shaver after they recently won the NCAA national championship.

Minnesota and Janesville wrap up their series at 7:05 p.m. Friday at the ice arena.

MAGICIANS 4, JETS 2

Minnesota 1 1 2—4

Janesville 0 1 1—2

First Period

M—Chris Konin, 14:38.

Second Period

M—Jackson Jutting (Jack Jensen, Andrew Kruse), 0:11. J—Justin Engelkes (Tommy Middleton, Sean Driscoll), sh, 13:35.

Third Period

M—Owen Arfstrom (Ben Schultheis, Dawson Klein), pp, 5:39. J—Matt Hanewall (Driscoll, Nicholas Nardella), pp, 14:10. M—Jensen (Kruse, Jutting), pp, en, 19:57.

Saves—Ethan Haider (M) 23, Cole Brady (J) 23.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse