The NAHL schedule-makers were not exactly kind to the Janesville Jets.

They’ve spent the past three weeks tangling with the top two teams in the Midwest Division.

The leaders continue to show why they’re on top.

The Minnesota Magicians dealt the Jets their seventh consecutive loss Thursday night, as Jack Jensen and Jackson Jutting each had a goal and an assist in a 4-2 Magicians victory at the Janesville Ice Arena.

Minnesota led by one heading to the second period, where it needed just 11 seconds to double the lead.

The Jets twice climbed within a goal—at 2-1 when Justin Engelkes scored shorthanded at 13:35 of the second period and 3-2 when Matt Hanewall scored on a power play with less than six minutes left in the third.

But the Magicians had an answer every step of the way.

The Jets honored Janesville native Alexis Mauermann and her University of Wisconsin teammate Sophia Shaver after they recently won the NCAA national championship.

Minnesota and Janesville wrap up their series at 7:05 p.m. Friday at the ice arena.

MAGICIANS 4, JETS 2

Minnesota 1 1 2—4

Janesville 0 1 1—2

First Period

M—Chris Konin, 14:38.

Second Period

M—Jackson Jutting (Jack Jensen, Andrew Kruse), 0:11. J—Justin Engelkes (Tommy Middleton, Sean Driscoll), sh, 13:35.

Third Period

M—Owen Arfstrom (Ben Schultheis, Dawson Klein), pp, 5:39. J—Matt Hanewall (Driscoll, Nicholas Nardella), pp, 14:10. M—Jensen (Kruse, Jutting), pp, en, 19:57.

Saves—Ethan Haider (M) 23, Cole Brady (J) 23.