MADISON

The Janesville Parker baseball team continues to be snakebit.

In a Big Eight Conference doubleheader on Saturday, the Vikings managed only two runs in two games in dropping both games.

West won the first game 6-2 and the nightcap 3-0.

Parker (1-11, 1-11), which lost its 11th straight game, had only six hits in the two games.

"We make progress in one area it seems, but we take a step back in another," Parker coach Kerry Michaels said. "Today, we had a couple of chances with runners on base and didn't take advantage of it.

"Our pitching wasn't too bad today. Gavyn (Novak) threw pretty well the second game, but we just couldn't get anything going offensively. We just can't string any hits together."

Novak, a junior right-hander, went the distance in the second game, allowing three earned runs and striking out five.

J.J. Douglas had two of Parker's four hits in the first game.

Parker is scheduled to play a nonconference game at Oregon on Monday.

First Game

MADISON WEST 6, JANESVILLE PARKER 2

West;020;011;2—;6;7;4

Parker;100;100;0—2;4;1

Leading hitters—W: Baccus 2x3, Conkey (2B), Karll (HR); P: Douglas 2x3.

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—W: Schiessl (W, 7-4-2-0-6-1); P: Jacobson (L, 6-4-4-4-3-3), Skrzypchak (1-1-2-0-1-1).

Second Game

WEST 3, PARKER 0

Parker;000;000;0—;0;2;2

West;200;100;0—;3;6;2

Leading hitters: W: Donovan 2x3, Karll (2B), De La Rosa (2B), Conkey (2B).

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—P: Novak (L, 6-6-3-3-5-1); W: Sanchez (W, 5.2-1-0-0-10-4), Thums (1.1-1-0-0-0-0).

