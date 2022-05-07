Madison West sweeps Janesville Parker in Big Eight doubleheader. Gazette staff May 7, 2022 May 7, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MADISONThe Janesville Parker baseball team continues to be snakebit.In a Big Eight Conference doubleheader on Saturday, the Vikings managed only two runs in two games in dropping both games.West won the first game 6-2 and the nightcap 3-0.Parker (1-11, 1-11), which lost its 11th straight game, had only six hits in the two games."We make progress in one area it seems, but we take a step back in another," Parker coach Kerry Michaels said. "Today, we had a couple of chances with runners on base and didn't take advantage of it."Our pitching wasn't too bad today. Gavyn (Novak) threw pretty well the second game, but we just couldn't get anything going offensively. We just can't string any hits together."Novak, a junior right-hander, went the distance in the second game, allowing three earned runs and striking out five.J.J. Douglas had two of Parker's four hits in the first game.Parker is scheduled to play a nonconference game at Oregon on Monday.First GameMADISON WEST 6, JANESVILLE PARKER 2West;020;011;2—;6;7;4Parker;100;100;0—2;4;1Leading hitters—W: Baccus 2x3, Conkey (2B), Karll (HR); P: Douglas 2x3.Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—W: Schiessl (W, 7-4-2-0-6-1); P: Jacobson (L, 6-4-4-4-3-3), Skrzypchak (1-1-2-0-1-1).Second GameWEST 3, PARKER 0Parker;000;000;0—;0;2;2West;200;100;0—;3;6;2Leading hitters: W: Donovan 2x3, Karll (2B), De La Rosa (2B), Conkey (2B).Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—P: Novak (L, 6-6-3-3-5-1); W: Sanchez (W, 5.2-1-0-0-10-4), Thums (1.1-1-0-0-0-0). Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Parker Baseball Kerry Michaels Social_feed Recommended for you Trending Now Mercyhealth's Janesville trauma center to be downgraded; system shelves local MD-1 emergency response unit Former Mercyhealth exec Barb Bortner of Janesville gets 3.5 years in prison for $3 million marketing kickback scheme Criminal complaint: Suspect in Janesville workplace homicide said he didn't know victim's name, intended to kill him Medical examiner names victim in Janesville workplace homicide; $1 million bond set: Court records Kohl's at Janesville mall reopens after store fire brought monthlong closure Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form