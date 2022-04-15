Madison Memorial blanks Janesville Parker in Big Eight baseball Gazette staff Apr 15, 2022 Apr 15, 2022 Updated 1 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLEThe bats remain silent for Janesville Parker’s baseball team.The Vikings managed only three hits on Friday in a 3-0 loss to Madison Memorial in a Big Eight Conference game at Riverside Park. Parker had five hits in two games against Memorial this week.Parker (1-3, 1-3) struck out 13 times and wasted a solid start from left-hander Caleb Wilson. The junior struck out seven and allowed only one earned run. Three Parker errors led to two unearned runs.“I’ve been very encouraged by our pitching early on,” Parker coach Kerry Michaels said. “Caleb really gutted it out today. After the second inning, he was really sharp.“But unfortunately, we just can’t come up with the clutch hit right now. If we could’ve strung a couple of hits together this week, we could be 3-1 right now instead of 1-3.”Memorial scored an unearned run in the top of the sixth to take the lead for good and added two more in the seventh.Tyler Schmitt picked up the win, striking out 13 and allowing two hits six innings.“Schmitt’s a decent pitcher, but there’s no way we should be striking out 13 times against him,” Michaels said. “We’re just struggling at the plate right now.“I’m encouraged, though, because our pitching has been solid, and I think our bats will eventually come around.”Parker is scheduled to play a nonconference game against Deerfield on Monday.MEMORIAL 3, PARKER 0Madison Memorial;000;001;2—3;4;0Janesville Parker;000;000;0—0;3;32B—Bennett (M), Woodruff (M).Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—M (Schmitt, W, 6-2-0-0-10-3); Boucher (1-1-0-0-3-1); P—(Wilson, L, 6.2-3-2-1-7-3); Skrzypchak (.1-1-1-0-0-1). Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Parker Baseball Kerry Michaels Social_feed Recommended for you Trending Now Authorities: Rock County public works employee dies after tree falls on truck in town of Janesville Janesville greenhouse would house 'biggest' indoor strawberry grow in Midwest, if not whole US Developer plans to transform part of Janesville pheasant farm to industrial greenhouse development The Four Dishes: Lucky Ducky Diner in downtown Janesville a safe bet Attorney seeks competency evaluation for youth accused in Kohl's store arson Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form