JANESVILLE

The bats remain silent for Janesville Parker’s baseball team.

The Vikings managed only three hits on Friday in a 3-0 loss to Madison Memorial in a Big Eight Conference game at Riverside Park. Parker had five hits in two games against Memorial this week.

Parker (1-3, 1-3) struck out 13 times and wasted a solid start from left-hander Caleb Wilson. The junior struck out seven and allowed only one earned run. Three Parker errors led to two unearned runs.

“I’ve been very encouraged by our pitching early on,” Parker coach Kerry Michaels said. “Caleb really gutted it out today. After the second inning, he was really sharp.

“But unfortunately, we just can’t come up with the clutch hit right now. If we could’ve strung a couple of hits together this week, we could be 3-1 right now instead of 1-3.”

Memorial scored an unearned run in the top of the sixth to take the lead for good and added two more in the seventh.

Tyler Schmitt picked up the win, striking out 13 and allowing two hits six innings.

“Schmitt’s a decent pitcher, but there’s no way we should be striking out 13 times against him,” Michaels said. “We’re just struggling at the plate right now.

“I’m encouraged, though, because our pitching has been solid, and I think our bats will eventually come around.”

Parker is scheduled to play a nonconference game against Deerfield on Monday.

MEMORIAL 3, PARKER 0

Madison Memorial;000;001;2—3;4;0

Janesville Parker;000;000;0—0;3;3

2B—Bennett (M), Woodruff (M).

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—M (Schmitt, W, 6-2-0-0-10-3); Boucher (1-1-0-0-3-1); P—(Wilson, L, 6.2-3-2-1-7-3); Skrzypchak (.1-1-1-0-0-1).

