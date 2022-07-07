Late surge leads Janesville Legion baseball squad to 12-4 victory Gazette staff Jul 7, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Janesville’s American Legion baseball team turned a 4-3 sixth-inning deficit into a 12-4 blowout over Fort Atkinson on Thursday.The momentum began turning Janesville’s way in the top of the fourth when catcher Nick Gregg threw out a baserunner trying to steal second base while Fort Atkinson held a 3-2 lead.Jack Ryan earned the win for Janesville after striking out 11 batters in four innings of relief.Trace Jacobson scored three times, while Jack Nickols and Taye Sihabouth each scored twice.JANESVILLE 12, FORT ATKINSON 4Fort Atkinson 012 001 0 — 4 5 3Janesville 020 163 X — 12 5 1 Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville gas station next to Rock County complex to become grocery, sandwich shop Janesville's July Fourth fireworks show postponed till July 10 Movie review: 'Thor: Love and Thunder' a superhero movie that wants to be a rom-com Death notices for July 6, 2022 Naked man arrested for breaking into Clinton home, taking four-wheeler out for a ride Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form