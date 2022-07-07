01STOCK_BASEBALL

Janesville’s American Legion baseball team turned a 4-3 sixth-inning deficit into a 12-4 blowout over Fort Atkinson on Thursday.

The momentum began turning Janesville’s way in the top of the fourth when catcher Nick Gregg threw out a baserunner trying to steal second base while Fort Atkinson held a 3-2 lead.

Jack Ryan earned the win for Janesville after striking out 11 batters in four innings of relief.

Trace Jacobson scored three times, while Jack Nickols and Taye Sihabouth each scored twice.

JANESVILLE 12, FORT ATKINSON 4

Fort Atkinson 012 001 0 — 4 5 3

Janesville 020 163 X — 12 5 1

