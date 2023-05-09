JANESVILLE — Starting pitcher Gavyn Novak and the Janesville Parker defense had a night worthy of a win Tuesday on Veterans Field in Riverside Park on Tuesday night.
The Vikings (4-13 overall, 4-11 Big Eight, eighth) just couldn't overcome Madison West's one big blast.
Regents designated hitter Joe Marcin slugged a two-run homer into the right field corner in the top of the seventh inning to beat Novak and Parker 3-1.
Novak's performance showed once again that in baseball, even if a player does everything right, it might not be enough to come out on top.
Parker coach Kerry Michaels said Novak threw the pitch that wound up over the fence down and inside, which was where they wanted to pitch to the Regents' left-handed DH. But Marcin got his bat head to the ball anyway to deliver the game's decisive hit.
Novak's final line included all seven innings pitched with all three runs earned on eight hits while striking out five West batters. It took him an efficient 82 pitches to get through the game.
"If we can pitch like that the rest of the season, we're going to be in good shape and win a bunch of games down the stretch here," Michaels said.
The rest of the Vikings also had their best fielding game of the season. They committed no errors for the first time this year, catcher Jaicy Campbell caught two Regents stealing, and second baseman Tre Miller made a nice play on a ground ball where he ranged over far to his left, made the pickup and threw to first to put out West's Benji Wenkman.
Unfortunately, the Vikings couldn't get enough going at the plate to pick up their starting pitcher, squandering a pair of prime chances to score with the bases loaded and, in one case, nobody out.
Jaicy Campbell, JJ Douglas and Novak started the fourth inning with three consecutive singles, but the next batter grounded into a 4-6-3 double play that plated a run but left just one baserunner at third. The next hitter struck out looking to end the frame.
Then in the bottom of the sixth, the Vikings had a single, three walks and three stolen bases (two by Douglas) but couldn't score because of an out made on the basepaths. The third out of the frame came on a looking strikeout with the bases full.
Three batters into the next half inning, Marcin delivered his game-winning clout.
"Very tough game to come out on the losing end, but I was still proud of our effort," Michaels said. "That's a good team, so there's nothing to really hang our head about."
The Vikings will get another crack at the Regents in Madison on Thursday night.
MADISON WEST 3, JANESVILLE PARKER 1
Madison West;001;000;2;—3;8;0
Janesville Parker;000;100;0;—1;4;0
Leading hitters—Conkey (MW) 2x3, Marcin (MW) 2x3. 2B—Conkey (MW), Karll (MW). HR—Marcin (MW).