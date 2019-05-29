ORFORDVILLE

Orfordville Parkview’s baseball team was no match for the heavy lumber of Lakeside Lutheran on Wednesday.

The Warriors banged out 15 hits, including seven extra-base-hits, en route to a 15-3 win in a WIAA Division 3 regional title game.

Fifth-seeded Lakeside (13-10) plays top-seeded Markesan in a Brodhead Sectional semifinal game Tuesday.

Parkview finished the season 14-11.

Lakeside took an early 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning, and Parkview coach TJ Stassi said that set his team back.

“I’m not going to lie, that first inning took a little bit out of us,” Stassi said. “We had heard that they were a good hitting team, but they came out hot right away.

“But give our kids credit. They gutted it out, and if you take away the last inning, which was an aberration, we were right there.”

Lakeside scored 10 runs in the seventh after Parkview had reduced the Warriors’ lead to 5-3 in the sixth.

Trailing 5-1 in the sixth, Parkview cut the lead in half on an RBI single by Caylor Burns and Maverick Kundert’s sacrifice fly.

Lakeside answered with 10 runs in the seventh. The Warriors sent 13 batters to the plate and got a two-run homer from Alex Ryan.

The majority of damage from Lakeside came from the top of the order. The first four hitters were a combined 11-for-19 with nine RBI, four doubles, a triple and a home run.

Tyler Degner went the distance to get the win. The right-hander scattered seven hits and struck out three. He retired nine of the first 10 batters he faced.

Jarrett Brown had three of Parkview’s seven hits, while Burns drove in two of the three runs.

“It was right there for the taking,” Stassi said when the Vikings cut the deficit to two in the sixth.

“But they proved to be the great hitting team we heard about. If they hit like that Tuesday, they’ll be tough to beat.”

LAKESIDE 15, PARKVIEW 3

Lakeside Lutheran 300 020 (10)—15 15 2

Orfordville Parkview 000 102 0—3 7 4

Chesterman and Buchta; Pulaski, Simonson (7), J. Brown (7) and Meza

Leading hitters—Schneider (L) 2x4, Chesterman (L) 4x5, Ryan (L) 3x5, Pampel (L) 2x5, J. Brown (P) 3x3, Tracy (P) 2x2. 2B—Pampel 2, Freson (L), Chesterman 2. 3B—Ryan. HR—Ryan

SO—Chesterman 3, Pulaski 6. BB—Chesterman 1, Simonson 2