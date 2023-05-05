LAKE GENEVA — Normally, a three-game losing streak is cause for concern for a baseball team.
But Lake Geneva Badger's current skid isn't a typical one.
All three of the team's losses in its most recent games came by a single run, and in its two losses to Southern Lakes foe Waterford this week — 1-0 on the road Tuesday and 3-2 on Friday at Badger High — the Wolverines sent two Division I recruits to the mound to beat the Badgers (10-6, 6-4 Southern Lakes, third place).
Garret Kay, Waterford's Friday starter who is committed to play at the University of Illinois-Chicago, survived a third inning in which he walked two batters, hit another with a pitch and surrendered just one run.
In the end, the hit batter might have been the plate appearance that saved the day for Kay.
Trailing 1-0 with one out in the third, Badger center fielder Matt O'Grady and third baseman Wade Blakeley drew back-to-back walks. Catcher Crete Slattery came up next and singled to bring O'Grady home and send Blakely to third for their team's first run of the game.
After Kay struck out Jimmy Athans for the second out of the inning, he faced opposing pitcher Gavin Stewart and put him in a 1-2 count before throwing a pitch that grazed Stewart's backside on the way to the backstop.
While the pitch loaded the bases for the Badgers, it was a fortunate break for the Wolverines (11-2, 7-1, tied for first).
Had Kay's pitch went to the fence unimpeded, Blakeley likely would have scored from third to make it 2-1, and Slattery would've moved up to second base with Stewart still batting.
As it happened, Sam Polyock came up next with the bases loaded and two out and struck out on three pitches to end the threat.
"It was a day of the ball didn't go our way and missed opportunities," Badger co-head coach Beau Roddy said.
The strikeout of Polyock turned into the first of 10 straight retired batters for Badger. Including Polyock, Kay struck out six of the final seven hitters he faced.
He was finished after pitching five innings and racking up 10 strikeouts with the one earned run allowed.
After giving up the go-ahead run in the fourth on a single, sacrifice bunt and RBI double by Waterford designated hitter Dean Buse, Stewart kept his team close, stranding two runners in the fourth and pitching a mostly clean fifth.
His day on the mound ended after that after striking out five and allowing four hits, two walks and two runs (one earned).
Waterford added an insurance run in the top of the seventh, and it turned out the Wolverines needed it.
Ryan McCarthy led off the Badgers' half of the seventh with a single and was able to score from first on a subsequent single by Zach Walton after Waterford's left fielder let the rolling ball get by him for an error.
Walton also advanced to second on the play, representing the tying run with just one out. But Wolverines reliever Max Northrup induced two groundouts to secure the win.
Despite yet another close loss, Roddy said his team remains confident thanks to its chemistry.
"Nothing will get them down," he said. "This team is going to be scrappy and it's going to be a dangerous team come playoff time. There aren't going to be a lot of guys that are going to want to see us."
The quality of Badger's other losses also instills confidence in Roddy's dugout.
The team's other conference losses came to joint league leader and Division 1's current fourth-ranked team Union Grove on April 10 and 13, and another of their losses on the season came by a single run to current No. 2 Menomonee Falls on April 15.
"We feel like we can compete with every team in the state," Roddy said.
The Badgers will travel to Madison on Saturday to play a doubleheader against Edgewood starting at 11 a.m. and will play at Burlington at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
WATERFORD 3, LAKE GENEVA BADGER 2
Waterford;001;100;1;—;3;6;1
Lake Geneva Badger;001;000;1;—;2;5;1
Leading hitters—Slattery (LGB) 2x3. 2B—Buse (W), Questad (W).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—W: Kay (W, 5-3-1-1-2-10), Northrop (2-2-1-0-0-1). LGB: Stewart (L, 5-4-2-1-2-5), Bates (1-0-0-0-2-1), Lussmyer (1-2-1-1-0-0).