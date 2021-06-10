JANESVILLE
Janesville Parker had no answer for the heavy lumber Madison La Follette's baseball team brought with it Thursday.
The Lancers banged out 16 hits, including seven extra-base hits, in a 15-4 Big Eight Conference win at Riverside Park. The game was called after the sixth inning because of the 10-run rule.
La Follette (7-10, 7-10) scored two or more runs in four of six innings in sending Parker to its sixth straight loss.
"All I can say is who are these guys?," Parker coach Kerry Michaels said of La Follette. "They've haven't hit the ball like that all season long, but of course today against us, everything they hit was hit hard.
"There was no cupcake in their whole lineup. Heck, if we would've been playing at the Duck Pond (Warner Park in Madison), they may have hit five or six home runs."
La Follette got contributions from up and down the lineup, including a long home run from the No. 9 hitter, Mason Coyle. Cuyler Zukowski was 4-for-4 with a double and a triple and two RBI, while Carter Borcherding was 2-for-3 with four RBI.
La Follette jumped on Parker right away with four runs in the top of the first inning. The Lancers added another run in the second before Parker got on the board in the bottom of the inning on Isaac Lebeck's sacrifice fly.
Parker trailed 7-1 in the fourth before freshman Keegan Skrzypchak laced a three-run triple to make it 7-4.
"That was a big hit and got us right back in the game," Michaels said. "But they (La Follette) kept hitting and got those runs back right away."
A five-run sixth inning pushed the lead to 11 and forced Parker to score at least two runs in the bottom of the inning. The Vikings went quietly, however, and the game ended.
The two teams wrap up the regular season today in Madison.
LA FOLLETTE 15, PARKER 4 (6)
Madison La Follette;410;235--15;16;2
Janesville Parker;010;300--4;7;2
Kowalewsky, Menge (4) and Vitale; O'Leary, Wilson (2), Novak (6) and Campbell
Leading hitters--Zukowski (L) 4x4, Borcherding (L) 2x3, Kowalewsky (L) 2x3, Allport (L) 3x4, Vitale (L) 3x4, Smith (P) 2x3, Skrzypchak (P) 2x4. 2B--Borcherding (L), Vitale (L), Zukowski (L). 3B--Allport (L), Zukowski (L), Vitale (L), Skrzypchak (P). HR--Coyle (L)
SO--Kowalewsky 1, Menge 3, Wilson 1, Novak 1. BB--Kowalesky 3, Menge 1, O'Leary 1