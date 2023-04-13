Evansville 12, Whitewater 2 (5) Kurth, Evansville handle Whitewater in Rock Valley baseball ADAMS PUBLISHING GROUP STAFF Apr 13, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Winning pitcher Max Kurth had two hits, including a double, for Evansville in a 12-2 five-inning victory over visiting Whitewater in Rock Valley play Thursday.The Blue Devils distanced themselves with four runs in the fourth, adding seven more in the fifth.Kurth pitched all five innings, allowing two earned runs on four hits with four walks, to pick up the decision.Tanner Zastoupil drove in three runs for Evansville.Whitewater (0-6) pitchers combined to walk 10 hitters.EVANSVILLE 12, WHITEWATER 2 (5)Whitewater 100 01 — 2 4 3Evansville 100 47 — 12 8 1Leading hitters — WW: Hicks (2B); E: Kurth 2x3 (2B), Keller (3B), Nelson (3B)Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — WW: Petitt L; 3.2-5-5-1-4-3, Carollo 1-3-7-7-6-0; E: Kurth W; 5-4-2-2-4-9 Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now