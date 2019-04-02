Few pitchers in the Big Eight Conference will rival the quality of Verona's Reagan Klawiter this season.

Janesville Parker got a good look at the left-handed ace Tuesday to open its league schedule.

"Yeah, he's legit," Parker coach Kerry Michaels said.

Klawiter was nearly flawless over five innings, striking out nine and giving up one hit. His fine start and a trio of two-run innings added up to a 6-1 Big Eight Conference victory for the Wildcats at Riverside Park.

"He's head and shoulders above anyone we've seen at this point," Michaels said. "It's great to face a guy like that, because that's going to make us better game to game."

Parker (1-2, 0-1 Big Eight) has lost two straight games since winning its season opener over Parkview. It has totaled just two runs and five hits in the last 14 innings.

Verona (2-0, 1-0 Big Eight) got a measure of revenge for three close losses last season to Parker--including a 2-1 defeat in a sectional semifinal. The two teams will meet again Thursday at Verona.

The Vikings got one ball out of the infield against Klawiter--a single by Peyton Meyer in the fourth inning that second baseman James Rae knocked down on the fringe but couldn't throw to first.

Otherwise, Klawiter cruised.

The Illinois State recruit struck out the side in the first inning and was working on a no-hitter through three frames. He struck out two in the fifth before turning the ball over to Parker Jones.

"Being up in the count and commanding the strike zone and keeping their hitters on their heels was big," Verona coach Brad D'Orazio said of Klawiter. "I think the first nine hitters he faced he threw a first-pitch strike."

Parker starter Sam O'Leary walked the first hitter he faced but bounced back, striking out Joe Ducharme and then generating a pair of fly outs to end the first.

Verona's first two hitters in the second inning reached base thanks to Parker errors, and No. 9 hitter Tyler McWilliams drove in two runs with a chopper through the left side of the infield.

"He came out and walked the first guy on four pitches and then buckled down," Michaels said of O'Leary, who gave up one earned run in four innings. "Had we played a little better defense, it's a good game."

John Ferguson scored on a passed ball and Brooks Brazeau's sacrifice fly gave Verona a 4-0 lead in the fourth.

The Wildcats added two more runs in the fifth against Parker reliever John Simons.

The Vikings broke through against Jones in the sixth. Kobe Madsen beat out a one-out infield single and later scored on a Verona error.

Ryan Taylor was 3 for 4 with a double and a run scored for Verona.

VERONA 6, PARKER 1

Verona (ab-r-h-rbi)--Brazeau, dh, 1-0-0-1; Moynihan, dh, 1-0-0-0; Ducharme, lf, 2-0-0-0; Fischer, lf, 1-0-0-0; Taylor, ss, 4-1-3-0; Pederson, rf, 3-0-0-0, Kisting, rf, 1-0-0-0; Ferguson, 1b, 2-3-1-0; Buzza, 1b, 0-0-0-0; Rae, 2b, 4-2-2-0; West, 3b, 3-0-1-0; Grossnickle, 3b, 1-0-0-0; Fink, c, 2-0-0-0; Davis, c, 1-0-0-0; McWilliams, cf, 2-0-1-2. Totals: 28-6-8-1.

Parker (ab-r-h-rbi)--Madsen, cf, 3-0-1-1; Meyer, ss, 3-0-1-0; Emerson, 1b, 2-0-0-0; Mair, lf, 3-0-0-0; Simons, 3b, 3-0-0-0; Heerey, c, 3-0-0-0; Klukas, rf, 3-0-0-0; Rhymer, 2b, 1-0-0-0; Stone, 2b, 2-0-0-0; O'Leary, p, 3-0-0-0. Totals: 26-1-2-0.

Verona;020;220;0--6;8;4

Parker;000;001;0--1;2;4

E--Verona 4, Parker 4. LOB--Verona 7, Parker 5. 2B--Taylor, Rae. SF--Brazeau. SB--Taylor, Heerey.

Verona;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO

Klawiter (W);5;1;0;0;0;9

Jones (S);2;1;1;0;1;2

Parker;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO

O'Leary (L);4;5;4;1;2;2

Simons;3;4;2;2;1;1